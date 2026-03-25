ABC National Craft Championships Highlight Top Trade Talent at 2026 Convention

Competitors faced a combination of written and hands-on challenges, including a two-hour online exam and a six-hour practical test designed to simulate real jobsite conditions. In total, participants competed for top honors across 15 competitions representing 11 different crafts.

The event also featured a commercial team competition, where journey-level professionals from multiple trades worked together to complete a coordinated project—mirroring the collaboration required on active jobsites.

Competition Reinforces Value of Training and Career Paths

“There are exciting opportunities to pursue multiple career paths in construction, and this national competition showcases exactly what those paths look like,” said 2026 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors Thomas “Murph” Murphy, Vice President, Power & Construction Group. “These champions are outstanding in their crafts and have a bright career path ahead of them. Congratulations to the honorees and all competitors, who are true craft professionals.”