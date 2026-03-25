ABC National Craft Championships Highlight Top Trade Talent at 2026 Convention
Key Highlights
- 200+ competitors tested in real-world, hands-on trade skills
- Combines written exams with six-hour practical jobsite simulations
- Highlights apprenticeship training and workforce development across the trades
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Associated Builders and Contractors recognized the winners of its 2026 National Craft Championships during its Careers in Construction Awards ceremony at ABC Convention 2026, highlighting the role of training and hands-on skills in building the next generation of the trades workforce.
Real-World Skills Tested Across Multiple Trades
The 37th annual competition brought together more than 200 craft professionals from across the country to compete in trades including plumbing, HVAC, electrical, carpentry, welding and power line work.
Competitors faced a combination of written and hands-on challenges, including a two-hour online exam and a six-hour practical test designed to simulate real jobsite conditions. In total, participants competed for top honors across 15 competitions representing 11 different crafts.
The event also featured a commercial team competition, where journey-level professionals from multiple trades worked together to complete a coordinated project—mirroring the collaboration required on active jobsites.
Competition Reinforces Value of Training and Career Paths
“There are exciting opportunities to pursue multiple career paths in construction, and this national competition showcases exactly what those paths look like,” said 2026 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors Thomas “Murph” Murphy, Vice President, Power & Construction Group. “These champions are outstanding in their crafts and have a bright career path ahead of them. Congratulations to the honorees and all competitors, who are true craft professionals.”
Since its launch in 1987, the National Craft Championships has served as a platform for apprentices and trainees to demonstrate technical skills, safety practices and jobsite readiness.
Workforce Development Pipeline on Display
The competition reflects ABC’s broader approach to workforce development, supported by a nationwide network of chapters offering training and education programs for the trades.
Across the country, ABC chapters provide more than 800 apprenticeship, craft, safety and management programs, including over 450 government-registered apprenticeships spanning 20 occupations. These programs are designed to help contractors build and retain skilled labor in a competitive workforce environment.
Industry Support Helps Power the Event
Milwaukee Tool has served as the official tool sponsor of the National Craft Championships since 2019, providing tools, personal protective equipment, storage solutions and prizes for competitors.
The event is also supported by volunteers, sponsors and industry partners who help plan and execute the competition each year, reinforcing the industry’s collective investment in training and workforce development.
To view the full list of winners of the 2026 National Craft Championships visit www.abc.org/Portals/1/NewsMedia/2026%20NCC%20winners%20FINAL.pdf.