ABC Construction Management Competition Builds Next Generation of Project Leaders

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Associated Builders and Contractors named Louisiana State University the overall winner of its 2026 Construction Management Competition, recognizing top student talent in project planning, estimating and jobsite execution during ABC Convention 2026 in Salt Lake City.

Real-World Project Challenges Drive Competition

The annual competition brought together 30 undergraduate teams from colleges and universities across the country, all tasked with completing the same real-world construction management project.

This year’s challenge centered on the Salt Lake City Convention Center Hotel—Hyatt Regency Salt Lake—giving students exposure to a complex, large-scale commercial build. Teams were evaluated on their ability to plan and manage the project while meeting core jobsite priorities, including schedule, budget and minimizing disruption to adjacent convention center operations.

LSU Delivers Across Key Project Disciplines

Louisiana State University earned the top overall spot by delivering consistent performance across multiple categories, placing in the top three in estimating, project management, safety and overall achievement.

Auburn University secured second place, with strong finishes in project management and quality control, while the University of Wisconsin–Platteville took third place and placed in estimating.

Competition Builds Job-Ready Project Management Skills

“The construction industry needs to bring in 349,000 new workers this year just to meet demand, and that includes experienced young construction management professionals like these because they can solve real-world problems so contractors can build quality infrastructure,” said 2026 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors Thomas “Murph” Murphy, Vice President, Power & Construction Group. “This exciting competition gives students valuable, resume-building experience while helping these young leaders achieve their construction career dreams. Congratulations to all the honorees.”

By working through real project constraints, students gain hands-on experience that directly translates to contractor needs in the field—particularly in coordination, planning and risk management.

Industry Involvement Strengthens Talent Pipeline

The competition is part of ABC’s National Student Chapter Network, which connects contractors with construction management programs to help build the industry’s future workforce.

Projects are reviewed by a panel of more than 30 industry professionals, with support from major contractors and manufacturers including Hensel Phelps, Balfour Beatty, Brasfield & Gorrie, PCL and others. These partnerships ensure the competition reflects current jobsite expectations and delivery challenges.

Supported by Tools and Technology Leaders

The event is backed by industry sponsors providing tools, technology and funding to support student development, including DEWALT as presenting sponsor of the National Student Chapter Network.

Additional support comes from Autodesk Construction Cloud, Ediphi, Gaylor Electric and ABC’s Trimmer Construction Education Fund, reinforcing a shared commitment to developing skilled, job-ready construction professionals.

A full list of the winners is available at abc.org/cmc.