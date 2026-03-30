Jay’s Heating, Air & Plumbing Opens Altitude Academy to Build Skilled Trades Workforce

WOODLAWN, VA — Jay’s Heating, Air & Plumbing has launched Altitude Academy, a new training and apprenticeship program designed to develop the next generation of HVAC, plumbing and electrical professionals.

Built around an “earn while you learn” model, the program brings apprentices into the field early while guiding them through clearly defined development levels. The approach is designed to address one of the industry’s biggest challenges: building a workforce that is both technically capable and jobsite-ready.

Earn-While-You-Learn Model Builds Field-Ready Technicians

Altitude Academy moves beyond classroom-only instruction by combining structured training with real-world application. Apprentices gain hands-on experience alongside experienced technicians while progressing through a linear career path.

The program emphasizes not only core technical skills, but also communication, professionalism and customer interaction—critical components for success in residential service work.

“The skilled trades are essential for keeping homes and neighborhoods running smoothly, safely and comfortably,” said Jamie Vaughan, Owner of Jay’s Heating, Air & Plumbing. “As such, they provide steady opportunities for impactful work. At Altitude Academy, we will help a new wave of tradespeople prepare for these opportunities.”

Training Facility Mirrors Real Residential Job Conditions

Located at 4971 Carrollton Pike in Woodlawn, Virginia, the academy is housed in the former V&H Heating & Cooling building, acquired by Jay’s in 2025. The facility has been fully renovated into a hands-on training center designed to replicate real residential environments.

Outfitted with modern HVAC systems, dedicated plumbing training stations and immersive lab spaces, the facility allows apprentices to work with the same equipment and scenarios they will encounter in the field. The goal: shorten the learning curve and improve jobsite confidence from day one.

Family Legacy Meets Workforce Development Investment

The building also carries deep personal significance. Originally built for the company founded by the late James Vaughan, it represents the foundation of the family’s history in the trades—and now serves as a platform for its future.

“Altitude Academy represents a continuation of our family’s legacy, but also a tangible investment in the community that we love,” said Vaughan. “At a time when the skilled trades face a growing workforce shortage, it’s a way for us to make a proactive investment in developing the next generation of qualified professionals while creating meaningful career opportunities within the communities Jay’s serves.”

Milestone Year Reinforces Commitment to Growth

The launch follows a milestone year for Jay’s Heating, Air & Plumbing, which marked its 20th anniversary in 2025. The company was also named 2025 Large Business of the Year by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, reflecting its continued expansion and commitment to service excellence.

Altitude Academy is currently accepting applicants. To apply, visit jayisontheway.com/academy.