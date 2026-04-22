The Plumbing Sales Coach Launches 'Blueprint' Training Program

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Plumbing Sales Coach has expanded its training and coaching offerings with the launch of Blueprint, a new program designed to help service plumbing contractors improve consistency, develop technicians, and scale their businesses in a tight labor market.

The program combines structured training, live coaching, and standardized processes into a single platform that can be implemented across an entire organization.

“Blueprint brings everything together in one place so owners can implement it across their business,” said Chris Fresh, Founder and CEO of The Plumbing Sales Coach. “Without the right training and systems, it’s hard to scale or stay consistent. A clear framework that keeps everyone on the same page helps home service businesses sustain real and lasting growth.”

Structured Training Platform Built to Improve Consistency Across Teams

Blueprint represents a shift from the company’s previous limited-capacity coaching model to a more scalable approach that supports both business owners and field technicians.

By combining on-demand training with live coaching and repeatable processes, the platform is designed to help contractors standardize operations, improve service delivery, and create more predictable results across teams.

Program Addresses Ongoing Skilled Labor Shortage

The launch comes as the plumbing industry continues to face a significant labor shortage driven by an aging workforce and fewer new entrants into the trades.

Estimates indicate the US could be short as many as 550,000 plumbers by 2027, with up to 1.4 million positions potentially unfilled by 2030—placing increased pressure on contractors to do more with smaller teams.

Multiple Training Tracks Support Different Roles and Experience Levels

The expanded offering includes three distinct training options designed to meet contractors where they are:

Blueprint: A full-program solution with multi-role training, a one-time technician bootcamp, and ongoing bi-weekly coaching for owners and technicians

A full-program solution with multi-role training, a one-time technician bootcamp, and ongoing bi-weekly coaching for owners and technicians Tech Training: A focused program centered on technician development through training and coaching

A focused program centered on technician development through training and coaching Tech Bootcamp: An entry-level program designed to onboard and develop new technicians

This tiered structure allows companies to implement training at different levels depending on team size, experience, and business goals.

Focus on Workforce Development and Long-Term Business Growth

The program is designed to help contractors address both immediate workforce challenges and long-term operational performance.

“The ongoing labor shortage and increasing demand for high-quality service, plumbing company leaders underscores the demand for training, workforce development and operational efficiency,” Fresh said. “We want to equip contractors with the tools and processes they need to deliver the consistent, high-quality service that will allow them to improve performance, retention and long-term revenue growth.”

For more information, visit theplumbingsalescoach.com.