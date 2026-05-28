Phillies, NEST Launch Skilled Trades All-Star Program Ahead of 2026 MLB All-Star Week

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Phillies and NEST will partner to host the Skilled Trades All-Star Program, a hands-on workforce development initiative designed to introduce Philadelphia students to careers in the skilled trades and facilities management.

Taking place June 9 at Citizens Bank Park, the immersive program will welcome students from Liguori Academy for a behind-the-scenes look at the planning, maintenance, and skilled labor required to operate a major league sports venue and prepare for large-scale events, including the 2026 MLB All-Star Week, concerts, and other high-profile activities.

“Citizens Bank Park is a world-class venue because of the people who maintain, operate, and improve it every day,” said Kevin Beale, Senior Director, Business Development & Suite Sales for the Phillies. “This program gives students a firsthand look at those careers while showing how skilled trades professionals play a critical role in preparing the ballpark for major moments like the 2026 Midsummer Classic.”

Students Receive Behind-the-Scenes Access to Ballpark Operations

The program will provide students with guided tours of key operational areas throughout Citizens Bank Park, including the HVAC controls room, mechanical spaces, carpentry shop, and grounds crew facilities.

At each stop, Phillies facilities personnel and skilled trades professionals will discuss the systems, safety requirements, technical skills, and teamwork involved in maintaining and upgrading the stadium.

The event is designed to give students direct exposure to the real-world environments where HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and facilities management professionals work every day.

NEST Expands Skilled Trades Workforce Development Efforts

Based in South Jersey, NEST helped establish the Skilled Trades Advisory Council (STAC) in 2023 to address ongoing workforce shortages while increasing awareness of skilled trades careers among young people.

The Skilled Trades All-Star Program expands on that mission by connecting students with practical career exploration opportunities inside one of the region’s most recognizable sports venues.

“Programs like this are about creating access and awareness,” said Rob Almond, CEO of NEST. “By bringing students into environments like Citizens Bank Park, especially at a time when it’s preparing for a global event, we can help them see the opportunity that exists in the skilled trades and the role they can play in it.”

Liguori Academy Strengthens Trades Education Pathways

Liguori Academy continues to expand its Construction Trades Cohort, which provides students with hands-on training aligned with National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) standards.

Students in the program earn OSHA-10 certifications while building foundational skills in carpentry, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical work. The curriculum is designed to prepare students for direct workforce entry while also creating pathways into registered apprenticeships and advanced training programs.

“We are excited about the opportunity to be part of the Skilled Trades All-Star Program with the Philadelphia Phillies and NEST,” said Samantha DiGeorge, Director of Advancement at Liguori Academy. “This is a natural extension of the work we are building for our students, giving them another opportunity to learn from industry leaders, apply their skills in real-world settings, and see the long-term possibilities available through careers in the trades.”

Program Continues to Grow Through Sports and Workforce Partnerships

Now entering its third year, the Skilled Trades All-Star Program continues to grow as a workforce development platform that uses the visibility of professional sports and major events to highlight career opportunities in the trades and facilities management.

Organizers say the program also reinforces the importance of the skilled professionals responsible for keeping major venues, infrastructure, and communities operating safely and efficiently.

To learn more, visit NEST at www.enternest.com.