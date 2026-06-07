Housecall Pro Scholarship Program Sees Surge in Trade School Interest Among Gen Z

DENVER, CO — Housecall Pro, a leading AI-powered field service platform serving home service businesses across the United States, has announced the recipients of its 2026 Trade Academy Scholarship Program, awarding scholarships and industry resources to 20 students enrolled in HVAC, electrical and plumbing training programs.

The annual program supports individuals pursuing careers in the skilled trades while helping address growing workforce needs across the home services industry.

Growing Interest in Skilled Trades Careers Continues

The announcement comes as interest in trade careers continues to accelerate among younger generations. Applications to the 2025-2026 Trade Academy Scholarship Program increased 155% compared to the previous year, with submissions from Gen Z applicants rising 231% year over year.

Students born in 1997 or later represented more than three-quarters of all applicants, highlighting increasing awareness of the career opportunities available in plumbing, HVAC, electrical and other skilled trades professions.

“More young people are choosing the trades early and on purpose,” said Roland Ligtenberg, President of Trade Academy and Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Housecall Pro. “These 20 winners are pursuing careers with real earning potential and a path to ownership. The skilled trades are the smartest career path in America right now, and that message is spreading fast.”

Scholarship Winners Reflect Diverse Career Pathways

The 2026 scholarship recipients represent a broad cross-section of individuals entering the trades. Among the winners are aspiring business owners, career changers seeking new opportunities, students inspired by family members already working in the industry and individuals attracted to hands-on careers focused on solving problems and serving their communities.

Many recipients identified entrepreneurship opportunities, financial mobility and the ability to make a meaningful impact through their work as key reasons for pursuing careers in the trades.

Each scholarship recipient will receive a $2,500 award applied toward their trade school or training program, a one-year Housecall Pro Essentials Membership and a Milwaukee Tool Packout system.

Industry Education Programs Help Prepare Future Professionals

The Trade Academy Scholarship Program is part of Housecall Pro’s broader effort to support workforce development and skilled trades education.

Through its Housecall Pro for Education Program, the company partners with trade schools across the country to provide students with hands-on experience using the same business management technology relied upon by more than 200,000 home service professionals.

By combining classroom instruction with practical exposure to business operations and field service technology, the program helps students prepare for long-term success in the plumbing, HVAC and electrical trades.

To learn more visit www.housecallpro.com.