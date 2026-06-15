Google Expands Skilled Trades Training With $50 Million Workforce Investment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA — Google is expanding its investment in skilled trades workforce development with a $50 million commitment through Google.org aimed at helping prepare more than 300,000 workers across more than 20 states for careers in construction, plumbing, HVACR, welding, electrical and infrastructure-related trades.

The funding is intended to support labor unions, trade organizations and contractor associations as demand grows for workers capable of building and maintaining critical infrastructure, from advanced cooling systems and mechanical piping networks to electrical grids and fiber systems.

Funding Targets Plumbing, HVACR and Mechanical Trades

Among the largest beneficiaries is the United Association’s International Training Fund (ITF), which operates in partnership with the Mechanical Contractors Association of America. The organizations will develop a five-year roadmap to scale workforce development across the plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration sectors.

“Our members are the best trained and most highly skilled craftspeople in the industry because of our gold-standard registered apprenticeship and training programs,” said Ray Boyd, Director of Education and Training for the United Association. “We are proud to build the infrastructure that powers the next generation of American technology and innovation—and we are growing faster than ever before to meet the increased demands on our workforce. This support from Google.org will help us continue to expand that access to our training and apprenticeship programs in communities across the nation.”

The initiative is designed to help address labor shortages in mechanical contracting while strengthening the pipeline of skilled workers needed to install, maintain and modernize essential building systems.

For plumbing and mechanical contractors, the investment represents another major private-sector commitment to workforce development at a time when labor shortages continue to pressure project timelines, service capacity and long-term business growth.

Apprenticeship Pathways Expand Across Multiple Trades

The funding will also support North America's Building Trades Unions through its TradesFutures initiative, which aims to scale placement from apprenticeship readiness programs into registered apprenticeships nationwide.

In the electrical sector, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Electrical Contractors Association, through the electrical training ALLIANCE, will launch a mobile training center pilot designed to bring resources directly to high-demand infrastructure markets.

Meanwhile, the International Training Institute for the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Industry, backed by SMART and SMACNA, will focus on modernizing apprentice training and implementing new AI-powered learning tools.

Private-Sector Investment Continues to Grow

The latest funding builds on previous workforce development efforts from Google, including support for the electrical training ALLIANCE and manufacturing sector training initiatives.

Since 2022, Google reports it has committed more than $1 billion globally toward workforce training and skilling initiatives, helping more than 100 million people gain digital and AI-related skills.

Industry leaders increasingly view investments like these as critical to closing labor gaps across plumbing, HVACR and mechanical contracting, where the need for qualified workers continues to rise alongside infrastructure modernization and energy-transition projects.