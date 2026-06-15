RIDGID Strengthens Skilled Trades Pipeline with Sixth Annual We Love STEM Day

ELYRIA, OH — RIDGID®, part of Emerson’s professional tools portfolio, welcomed 68 students to its global headquarters for the sixth annual “We Love STEM Day,” a hands-on educational program designed to introduce young learners to the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) principles behind manufacturing and skilled trades careers.

The event, held June 15, engaged students from kindergarten through eighth grade in interactive activities that demonstrated how mechanical and electrical engineering, as well as energy and natural resources, support modern manufacturing and the plumbing, mechanical and electrical trades.

Hands-On Learning Connects STEM to Skilled Trades

Through a series of hands-on challenges, students strengthened core science and engineering skills while gaining exposure to the technologies and problem-solving approaches used in today’s skilled trades workforce.