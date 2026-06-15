RIDGID Strengthens Skilled Trades Pipeline with Sixth Annual We Love STEM Day
Key Highlights
- RIDGID hosted 68 students for its sixth annual STEM education event focused on skilled trades careers
- Hands-on activities connected historic innovation with modern manufacturing, plumbing and electrical technologies
- The company continues investing in workforce development to help strengthen the future skilled trades pipeline
ELYRIA, OH — RIDGID®, part of Emerson’s professional tools portfolio, welcomed 68 students to its global headquarters for the sixth annual “We Love STEM Day,” a hands-on educational program designed to introduce young learners to the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) principles behind manufacturing and skilled trades careers.
The event, held June 15, engaged students from kindergarten through eighth grade in interactive activities that demonstrated how mechanical and electrical engineering, as well as energy and natural resources, support modern manufacturing and the plumbing, mechanical and electrical trades.
Hands-On Learning Connects STEM to Skilled Trades
Through a series of hands-on challenges, students strengthened core science and engineering skills while gaining exposure to the technologies and problem-solving approaches used in today’s skilled trades workforce.
In recognition of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, each activity highlighted the contributions of influential inventors such as Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Edison and the Wright brothers, connecting historic innovation to modern-day manufacturing tools and trade technologies.
“Early exposure to STEM helps students see how problem-solving, innovation and teamwork translate into careers in manufacturing and the skilled trades,” said Stacey Varuolo, event chair and Chapter Lead, RIDGID Women’s Impact Network for Emerson. “We Love STEM Day gives them a hands-on introduction to the technologies and skills that power our industry.”
Workforce Development Starts Early
RIDGID continues to invest in workforce development initiatives aimed at strengthening the pipeline of future trades professionals, particularly as labor shortages continue across plumbing, mechanical and electrical sectors.
At the local level, the company supports school makerspaces that expand STEM education opportunities and give students practical experience with tools and technologies. Nationally, RIDGID also backs organizations and programs focused on supporting current and future tradespeople.
Tools and Technology Support the Trades
RIDGID is part of Emerson’s professional tools business, alongside Greenlee® and Klauke®, offering a broad portfolio of tools and technologies for plumbing, mechanical and electrical professionals worldwide.
The annual STEM event reflects the company’s broader effort to build awareness around the skilled trades and encourage the next generation of workers to explore career opportunities in essential industries.
To learn more visit www.ridgid.com.