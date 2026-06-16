Wells Fargo Invests $1 Million to Strengthen Skilled Trades Workforce In Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, PA — Wells Fargo has announced a $1 million investment to support skilled trades training, workforce development and career awareness programs in Pennsylvania through its partnership with the mikeroweWORKS Foundation.

The funding is aimed at strengthening the pipeline of workers entering high-demand trades including plumbing, HVAC, electrical and welding, where labor shortages continue to create hiring challenges for contractors and employers across the state.

Funding Supports Trade Training And Career Pathways

The announcement was made during an event at the Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC), where US Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA) voiced support for continued private-sector investment in workforce development.

“Pennsylvania’s future depends on a strong, skilled workforce that can meet the demands of a growing economy,” said Sen. McCormick. “I applaud Wells Fargo and mikeroweWORKS Foundation for their commitment to the Commonwealth. Partnerships like this help expand workforce training opportunities, strengthen communities, and ensure more Pennsylvanians can access good-paying jobs and build successful careers.”

The latest contribution builds on more than $10 million Wells Fargo has invested over the past two years through its partnership with the mikeroweWORKS Foundation to support skilled trades initiatives nationwide.

Contractors Continue Facing Growing Labor Demand

Demand for qualified workers in plumbing, HVAC, electrical and welding continues to climb as contractors face increased workloads, aging workforces and a shrinking labor pool.

Wells Fargo said the new funding is intended to help address that gap by supporting scholarships, hands-on training programs and trade career awareness efforts designed to attract more workers into the field.

“This $1 million philanthropic investment reflects Wells Fargo’s commitment to strengthening Pennsylvania’s workforce pipeline, supporting communities, and driving economic growth—an investment in the people of Pennsylvania is an investment in the long-term growth of Pennsylvania,” said Jason Rosenberg, Head of Public Affairs at Wells Fargo.

Expanding Access To Skilled Trades Careers

Through the expanded partnership, the mikeroweWORKS Foundation will use the funding to help connect more individuals with trade education and career opportunities throughout Pennsylvania.

“The demand for skilled labor in Pennsylvania has never been more urgent. By investing in partnerships with Wells Fargo, we are helping to build stronger communities while supporting industries that keep our economy moving. This is about more than workforce development, it’s about opening doors and creating long-term economic mobility,” said Mike Rowe, of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation.

For plumbing and mechanical contractors, investments like this are increasingly important as the industry works to recruit, train and retain the next generation of skilled professionals needed to support infrastructure, building systems and essential home services.

Long-Term Workforce Development Remains A Priority

The mikeroweWORKS Foundation has spent the past 18 years promoting skilled trades careers and working to break down misconceptions around blue-collar work while helping connect workers with education and training opportunities.

Wells Fargo said the latest donation is part of its broader effort to support economic mobility, workforce readiness and long-term community growth across the markets it serves.

To learn more visit www.wellsfargo.com.