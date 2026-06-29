Rocket Group Launches SCALE Coaching Platform for Home Service Contractors

VISALIA, Calif. — Rocket Group has launched SCALE, a new contractor-focused coaching platform designed to help home service business owners strengthen leadership, improve operations and grow enterprise value in an increasingly competitive residential service market.

Built for HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other residential service contractors, SCALE combines private coaching, group coaching and business development training into a platform focused on six core areas: leadership, sales, operations, marketing, finance and enterprise value.

Coaching Built Around Contractor Growth

Rocket Group said SCALE is designed to help contractors build stronger teams, improve efficiency and create long-term growth strategies at a time when many home service businesses are facing rising competition and tighter margins.

The platform is led by entrepreneur Victor Rancour, who said the program is built around real-world systems developed from scaling service businesses over multiple growth stages.

"I have spent my career learning what it takes to build a home service company that generates real wealth, and I built SCALE to give every contractor a direct path to doing the same," said Rancour, CEO, SCALE and Rocket Group. "This is not a theory. Every strategy and system we deliver comes from years of scaling home service businesses at every level."

Expanded Leadership Team Supports New Platform

As part of the launch, SCALE has added Shawn Pollard as Chief Operating Officer. Pollard brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling high-growth organizations across multiple industries.

The company said its leadership team is structured to cover the major areas of contractor growth. Michelle Rancour will focus on financial strategy and profit clarity, while Mike Mueller will lead operational coaching, technician development and call-by-call performance strategies.

"SCALE brings together the systems, the strategy, and the expertise that home service owners need to build with confidence," said Pollard. "What we deliver for our clients will change how they think about growth and what their businesses are capable of achieving."

Evolution of Profit Rocket Into a Broader Platform

SCALE builds on the foundation of Profit Rocket, the contractor coaching platform Rancour launched in 2020. Rocket Group said the transition reflects the changing needs of contractors as the residential service market becomes more crowded and more operationally complex.

The new platform expands beyond the original Profit Rocket model with broader coaching services, a larger leadership team and a more personalized development structure. Existing Profit Rocket clients will transition into SCALE as part of the rollout.

Rocket Group said the launch reflects growing demand among contractors for coaching that goes beyond sales tactics and addresses the full business lifecycle, including leadership development, operational scalability and long-term exit planning.

To learn more visit letsscalefast.com/home.