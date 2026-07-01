Labor Department Makes $12.7 Million Available for Workplace Safety Training

WASHINGTON, DC — The US Department of Labor has opened applications for $12.7 million in Susan Harwood Training Grants, funding programs aimed at helping workers and employers identify and prevent workplace safety and health hazards.

Administered by OSHA, the annual grants are designed to improve jobsite safety through instructor-led training, with a particular focus on small businesses and industries with high injury, illness and fatality rates—including construction.

Funding Supports Hazard Awareness and Safety Education

The grants will support training programs focused on hazard recognition, avoidance and control, while also educating workers about their rights and employers about their responsibilities under the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

For contractors and employers in higher-risk trades, the program can provide access to additional safety education resources at a time when workforce development and jobsite compliance remain ongoing challenges.

OSHA is offering funding in two categories: Targeted Topic Training and Training and Educational Materials Development.

Two Funding Tracks Available

The Targeted Topic Training category supports educational programs that focus on OSHA-designated workplace safety and health hazards.

The Training and Educational Materials Development category funds the creation of classroom-ready training resources aimed at improving hazard awareness and prevention.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, labor unions, employer associations, joint labor-management groups, tribal organizations, public colleges and universities, OSHA On-Site Consultation programs and OSHA Training Institute Education Centers.

Deadline Set for July 31

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 31, 2026. Applicants must register through Grants.gov and the System of Award Management to apply.

The program honors Dr. Susan Harwood, who spent 17 years with OSHA and helped develop workplace safety standards for benzene, formaldehyde, bloodborne pathogens and lead exposure in construction. She also authored OSHA’s cotton dust standard, which significantly reduced cases of byssinosis among textile workers.

To learn more about the Susan Harwood Training Grant Program visit www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/07/01/2026-13251/susan-harwood-training-grant-program-fy-2026-availability-of-funds-and-funding-opportunity.

To learn more about OSHA visit www.osha.gov.