Watts Launches Free Summer PDH Program for Engineers, Designers and Facility Pros

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — Watts has launched its “Your PDH Pipeline” continuing education initiative, a limited-time training program designed to help engineers, architects, designers, facility professionals and other water industry specialists stay on track with professional development requirements before year-end deadlines.

The campaign runs from July 1 through Aug. 9 and gives participants free access to more than 30 on-demand accredited courses covering key industry topics tied to plumbing, water quality and system performance.

Free Training Targets Critical Water System Topics

The training library includes courses focused on water safety and backflow prevention, commercial leak detection systems, data center cooling and system efficiency, rainwater harvesting, sustainable building design, smart building technologies and broader industry best practices.

The courses are designed to help professionals meet Professional Development Hour (PDH) and Continuing Education Unit (CEU) requirements while giving them access to practical training tied directly to system design, operation and maintenance.

All courses are accredited through ASPE and/or AIA, with certificates issued within 72 hours of completion.

Accredited Courses Built for Flexible Learning

Because the courses are offered on demand, participants can complete them on their own schedule during the campaign period, making it easier to fit continuing education into project timelines and workload demands.

The initiative gives users a streamlined way to earn credits while staying current on emerging technologies and evolving industry standards, particularly in areas like leak prevention, smart water management and sustainable system design.

Incentives Added for Multiple Course Completions

As part of the campaign, participants who complete five or more courses during the program window will receive a Fresh Goods® 40 oz. Intrepid Stainless-Steel Tumbler.

To participate, users can log in or create a free Watts Works Online account through the company’s online training platform.

For more information, visit www.watts.com.