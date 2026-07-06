Rinnai Nears $600,000 in Support for Folds of Honor Scholarships

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Rinnai America Corporation is highlighting its ongoing partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

Founded in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor has awarded scholarships that help military families pursue higher education and vocational training, honoring the sacrifices made by those who serve.

Partnership Supports Military Families and Skilled Trades

Since partnering with Folds of Honor in 2018, Rinnai has contributed nearly $600,000 to the organization, helping fund 118 educational scholarships for military families across the country.

Rinnai prioritizes scholarships for recipients planning to attend trade or vocational schools, supporting both military families and the growing need for skilled trades professionals in the United States.

“I’m grateful to the outstanding and patriotic team at Rinnai for the longtime support of Folds of Honor and our recipients,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Rinnai understands the importance of an education, and is committed to making a positive impact. The generosity of Rinnai and its customers directly help the spouses and children of American heroes, and demonstrate to these families that their sacrifice and loved ones are not forgotten.”

Shared Commitment to Education and Opportunity

Rinnai said the partnership reflects its broader commitment to supporting educational opportunities while helping address workforce needs in the skilled trades.

“What makes Folds of Honor so special is its focus on the families at the heart of its mission,” said Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America Corporation. “Its reach extends far beyond scholarships and reflects Rinnai’s commitment to creating a healthier way of living.”

To learn more about Folds of Honor or donate in support of military and first responder families, visit foldsofhonor.org.