ServiceTitan Partners with Metallica’s All Within My Hands to Support Skilled Trades Education

LOS ANGELES, CA — ServiceTitan has partnered with All Within My Hands (AWMH), the nonprofit organization created by the members and management of Metallica, to support workforce education through the Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI).

The partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to expanding access to skilled trades education and helping prepare the next generation of professionals for careers in plumbing, HVAC, electrical and other essential trades.

“The skilled trades are essential to our everyday lives, and their future depends on the next generation of talented professionals,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, President and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan. “By investing in workforce education and creating more pathways into the trades, we can help ensure these careers remain a source of opportunity, innovation and economic mobility for generations to come. We are proud to partner with All Within My Hands and support the Metallica Scholars Initiative’s mission to make that future possible.”

Partnership Supports Skilled Trades Education

Launched in 2019 in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), the Metallica Scholars Initiative helps students pursuing careers in the skilled trades gain access to education and training programs that lead to meaningful careers and family-sustaining wages. Now in its eighth year, the initiative supports more than 90 schools across the United States.

“One of the greatest opportunities we have is to not only help more people discover the meaningful careers available in the skilled trades, but invite others to share in our passion,” said Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director of All Within My Hands. “We are excited to partner with ServiceTitan and continue building awareness around workforce education and the pathways that lead to long-term success.”

Power the Nation Initiative Expands Industry Awareness

The collaboration is part of Power the Nation, ServiceTitan's workforce initiative focused on supporting the people and communities that keep essential services running. Together, ServiceTitan and All Within My Hands will work to raise awareness of workforce education while highlighting the long-term career opportunities available throughout the skilled trades.

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit servicetitan.com.