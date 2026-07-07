Northern Tool + Equipment Launches Third Installment of its Build Series to Promote Careers in the Skilled Trades

Northern Tool + Equipment—a retailer, manufacturer and distributor with more than 120 locations across 20 states—is once more promoting the skilled trades through its Build Series, an educational program that gets young people hands-on with tools and equipment while providing them expert guidance.

This year the Build Series had 15 students from Laverne High School in Oklahoma convert a 2025 Harley-Davidson Nightster motorcycle into a flat-track racing bike. The project demanded modification to the tires, breaks, controls and suspension.

Racing legend Chris Carr, seven-time winner of the A.M.A. Grand National Championship, rode the converted bike in a celebratory lap on June 6th as part of the opening ceremonies of the American Flat Track Sons of Speed National Short Track race in Hohenwald, TN.

The Build Series

This is the third installment of the Build Series. The first one in 2024 involved a group of students from Minnesota who built rat rod go-karts. The second was held in Texas, where students built a one-third-scale Monster Jam truck.

“We created the Build Series platform with a very intentional goal of getting more young people excited about future careers in the skilled trades,” Frank Crowson, Chief Commercial Officer at Northern Tool + Equipment said. “Our customers are tradespeople, so it’s important for us to help build and grow the future community of professional tradespeople.”

Over the course of the program, Northern Tool + Equipment works to develop the concept, partners with vendors to donate tools, and lends support to the schools themselves. “We structure the event, bring partners together, coordinate the donations, and help see the project through from beginning to end,” Crowson added.