NIBCO, Webstone Donate Hydronic Training Board to Colorado Trade School

ELKHART, IN — NIBCO Inc.. and its Webstone brand have donated a custom-built boiler and water heater system training board to Red Rocks Community College, providing students with hands-on experience in hydronic system installation and operation.

The training board was originally built during the Community Over Competition Build at AHR Expo 2026, an industry collaboration organized by Impetus Media and sponsored by NIBCO that brought together manufacturers, contractors, plumbing and HVAC professionals, and industry leaders.

Hydronic System Will Support Hands-On Instruction

The training equipment has been installed in the college's HVAC laboratory, where students will use the operating system to practice installing emitters and working with a functioning hydronic heating system.

According to the college, the board will reinforce classroom instruction by allowing students to develop installation and troubleshooting skills using equipment similar to what they will encounter in residential and commercial applications.

“The donation of this training equipment provides our students with valuable hands-on experience that reinforces what they learn in the classroom,” said Noel Sicard, Instructor at Red Rocks Community College. “This new board will allow students in our upcoming semester classes to install emitters and work with a fully operational system in our HVAC lab, giving them practical experience with the same equipment they'll encounter in the field.”

Industry Collaboration Supports Workforce Development

Representatives from Impetus Media formally presented the training board to the college following its debut at AHR Expo.

NIBCO said the project demonstrates how manufacturers, contractors and industry organizations can work together to strengthen skilled trades education while helping prepare the next generation of plumbing and HVAC professionals.

"The Community Over Competition initiative reflects the power of industry collaboration," said Lisa Lyon, General Manager of Webstone, a brand of NIBCO. "Through our longstanding relationship with Impetus Media, we've seen firsthand how bringing manufacturers, contractors and industry advocates together can create meaningful opportunities for the trades. We're proud that this effort will help students gain practical experience and prepare for successful careers in HVAC and plumbing."

Investment Reinforces Skilled Trades Education

NIBCO said the donation aligns with the company's ongoing commitment to supporting workforce development through investments in technical education and hands-on learning opportunities.

The company and its Webstone brand continue to partner with industry organizations and educational institutions to help students gain practical experience before entering the workforce.

To learn more visit www.nibco.com.