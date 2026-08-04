ASHRAE Awards $225,200 in Scholarships to Future Industry Leaders
Key Highlights
- A total of 47 scholarships were awarded, amounting to $225,200, to support students in engineering and built environment fields
- Scholarships include the prestigious ASHRAE Presidents Scholarship, Willis H. Carrier Scholarship, and others named after industry pioneers like Reuben Trane and Gordon V. R. Holness
- Recipients come from diverse educational backgrounds, including universities across North America and international institutions, emphasizing inclusivity and global talent development
ATLANTA, GA – The ASHRAE Society Scholarship Program has made its awards for the 2026-2027 academic year. This year the program awarded 47 scholarships totaling $225,200.
The scholarships are awareded to support young people pursuing careers in engineering and the built environment, to recognize academic exellence, and to develop the workforce of the future that will one day lead the industry and drive tomorrow's innovations.
"The future of our industry depends on the talent, curiosity and determination of the next generation,” 2026-27 ASHRAE President Sarah E. Maston, P.E., BCxP, LEED AP BD+C. “By investing in these students today, ASHRAE is helping develop the engineers and innovators who will create healthier, more resilient and more sustainable buildings for communities around the world."
The following award provides a $12,500 scholarship:
ASHRAE Presidents Scholarship (Awarded over 2 years)
Junhyuk (Harry) Lee, mechanical engineering, University of Manitoba, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Presidents Scholarship, which recognizes a student enrolled in an undergraduate Bachelor of Science engineering curriculum in preparation for a profession in HVAC or refrigeration.
The following awards provide a $10,000 scholarship:
Willis H. Carrier Scholarship
Luna Marouf, mechanical engineering, York University and Noah Kolkhorst, mechanical engineering, North Carolina State University, are the recipients of the Willis H. Carrier Scholarship, established by the Carrier Corp. in memory of its founder, who installed the world’s first scientifically designed air-conditioning system.
Reuben Trane Scholarship (Awarded over 2 years)
Eliza Imbrie, mechanical engineering, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee; Maxwell Mamishev, electrical engineering, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; and Nathaniel Siegler, architectural engineering, Illinois Institute of Technology, are recipients of the Reuben Trane Scholarship, which was established by the Trane Co. in memory of its founder, an innovative engineer, inventor and business executive who held 28 patents.
Gordon V. R. Holness Engineering Scholarship
Nolan Van Waus, mechanical engineering, Iowa State University, is the recipient of the Gordon V. R. Holness Engineering Scholarship, named in honor of ASHRAE Presidential Member Gordon V.R. Holness, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, Life Member, who served as the Society’s president from 2009-2010.
Ronald P. Vallort Scholarship
Amelia Stacey, mechanical engineering, University of California, Berkeley, is the recipient of the Ronald P. Vallort Scholarship, named in honor of ASHRAE Presidential Member Ronald P. Vallort, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, who served as the Society’s president from 2004-2005.
The following award provides a $7,750 scholarship:
Charles E. Henck Scholarship
Jana Tebroski, engineering, Pennsylvania State University, is the recipient of the Charles E. Henck Scholarship, which recognizes students within the geographical area of ASHRAE Region III (Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, DC).
The following awards provides $5,000 scholarships:
Engineering Technology Scholarship
Mathew Lynch, Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Technology, George Brown College, is the recipient of the Engineering Technology Scholarship, which recognizes students pursuing either a bachelor’s or associate degree in a course of study traditionally preparatory for the HVAC&R profession.
Lynn G. Bellenger Engineering Scholarship
Genevieve Beirne, mechanical engineering, University of Toronto, is the recipient of the Lynn G. Bellenger Engineering Scholarship, which recognizes female undergraduate engineering students and is named in memory of the Society’s first female president who served from 2010-2011.
Frank M. Coda Scholarship
Sundaram, mechanical engineering, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the Frank M. Coda Scholarship, created in memory of ASHRAE’s former executive vice president, who served from 1981–2004.
Alwin B. Newton Scholarship
Akshat Bhatt, mechanical & automotive engineering, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the Alwin B. Newton Scholarship, named for an industry pioneer and ASHRAE Fellow who was granted 219 patents.
Duane Hanson Scholarship
Andrew Martin, mechanical engineering, University of California, is the recipient of the Duane Hanson Scholarship, established by Gayner Engineers and named for the company’s former president.
Prem Jain Scholarship
Peh Kyung Kit, mechanical engineering, Universi Malaya, is the recipient of the Prem Jain Scholarship, created by Dr. Prem Jain, Life Member of ASHRAE, founder of ASHRAE’s India Chapter-at-Large and ISHRAE.
Legacy Scholarship
Madison Deck, mechanical engineering, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, is the recipient of the Legacy Scholarship, which recognizes engineering or pre-engineering students pursuing a Bachelor of Science or Engineering degree in HVAC&R-related fields.
General Scholarship
Gavin Smarkusky, architectural engineering, Pennsylvania State University and Xie Jingxuan, building science & engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, are the recipients of a General Scholarship.
Trustees General Scholarship
The Trustees General Scholarship was created by the Scholarship Trustees to be divided amongst multiple awardees at their discretion. The recipients are as follows:
Usman Pranto, mechanical engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology
Keerat Singh, mechanical & automotive engineering, Delhi Technological University
Zoe Weeks, mechanical engineering, Purdue University, Northwest
Esther Osho, mechanical engineering, University of Lagos
Olawale Odetola, mechanical engineering, University of Lagos, Akoka
Yohanes Amenu, mechanical engineering, refrigeration & air conditioning, Accra Technical University
William P. Chapman Scholarship
Daniela Ramirez, mechanical engineering, Lipscomb University, is the recipient of the William P. Chapman Scholarship. Chapman served as Society president from 1976-1977.
David C. J. Peters Scholarship
Eric Fort, architectural engineering, University of Cincinnati, is the recipient of the David C. J. Peters Scholarship, created by Southland Industries to honor Peters, an advocate for recruiting quality.
Rusty & Debbie Hoffman Family Scholarship
Judy Hassanien, mechanical engineering, The British University in Egypt, is the recipient of the Rusty & Debbie Hoffman Family Scholarship, which recognizes undergraduate students pursuing degrees in engineering and architecture.
Donald Brady Scholarship
Daniel Byler, mechanical engineering, North Carolina State University, is the recipient of the Donald Brady Scholarship, which recognizes students pursuing an undergraduate mechanical or architectural engineering degree at select North Carolina universities.
ASHRAE Region IV Benny Bootle Scholarship
Preston (Gage) Lambeth, mechanical engineering, North Carolina State University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region IV Benny Bootle Scholarship, named for a former Region IV chair and ASHRAE Board member.
James R. Bullock, Jr. Scholarship
Yufei Lan, building sciences and engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, is the recipient of the James R. Bullock, Jr. Scholarship, named in memory of Bullock, P.E., Life Member and former president of Environmental Air Systems Inc.
ASHRAE St. Louis Chapter & Kirk T. Mescher Memorial Scholarship
Ella Karantounis, mechanical engineering, Clemson University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE St. Louis Chapter & Kirk T. Mescher Memorial Scholarship, named in memory of former ASHRAE Board Member, and innovative engineer at CM Engineering.
The following awards provides $3,000 scholarships:
ASHRAE Johnstown J. Thomas and Linda Sobieski Scholarship
Abubaker Siddique, mechanical engineering, Capital University of Science and Technology, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Johnstown J. Thomas and Linda Sobieski Scholarship, named in memory of former ASHRAE board member and innovative engineer at CM Engineering.
Donald E. Nichols Scholarship
John Mark Beach, mechanical engineering, Tennessee Technological University, is the recipient of the Donald E. Nichols Scholarship, named for a former ASHRAE vice president.
ASHRAE Houston Chapter RO Hunton Scholarship
Stella Sage, electrical and computer engineering, Baylor University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Houston Chapter RO Hunton Scholarship.
Region I Setty Family Foundation Scholarship
Eden Gray, engineering, Dartmouth College and Kelly Roff, mechanical engineering, Manhattan University, are the recipients of the ASHRAE Region I Setty Family Foundation Scholarship named in honor of Boggarm Setty, Fellow ASHRAE, Life Member.
Region III Setty Family Foundation Scholarship
Jackson Sharp, mechanical engineering, Pennsylvania State University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region III Setty Family Foundation Scholarship.
Region VIII Scholarship
Andrew Butler, mechanical engineering, Oklahoma State University, Tulsa, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region VIII Scholarship.
New Jersey Chapter Scholarship
Matthew Barbera, mechanical engineering, Clemson University, is the recipient of the New Jersey Chapter Scholarship.
Minnesota Chapter Peter Potvin Scholarship
Miguel Ladino Ladino, mechanical engineering, Minnesota State University, Mankato, is the recipient of the Minnesota Chapter Peter Potvin Scholarship.
Central New York Chapter King-Traugott Scholarship
Landon Barner, mechanical & nuclear engineering (dual major), Kansas State University, is the recipient of the Central New York Chapter King-Traugott Scholarship.
Henry Adams Scholarship
Progga Rahman, mechanical engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, is the recipient of the Henry Adams Scholarship established by Henry Adams, Inc. in memory of its founder, a charter member and sixth president of ASHRAE’S predecessor society, ASHVE, established in 1899.
Freshman Engineering Scholarship
Ashley Camp, mechanical engineering, Iowa State University, is the recipient of the Freshman Engineering Scholarship.
High School Senior Scholarship
The High School Senior Scholarship recognizes high school graduates entering engineering programs in college. The recipients are as follows:
Giovan Roura, mechanical engineering, Purdue University
Levi Bush, mechanical engineering, University of Maryland
Caden Upton, mechanical engineering, University of Florida
Judah Myers, architectural engineering, Kansas State University
The ASHRAE Society Scholarship program’s two previous application deadlines, May 1 and December 1, have been consolidated into one single deadline, April 1.
For more information on ASHRAE scholarships, eligibility requirements, and application materials, visit ashrae.org/scholarships or contact [email protected].