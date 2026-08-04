ASHRAE Awards $225,200 in Scholarships to Future Industry Leaders

The following award provides a $12,500 scholarship:

ASHRAE Presidents Scholarship (Awarded over 2 years)

Junhyuk (Harry) Lee, mechanical engineering, University of Manitoba, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Presidents Scholarship, which recognizes a student enrolled in an undergraduate Bachelor of Science engineering curriculum in preparation for a profession in HVAC or refrigeration.

The following awards provide a $10,000 scholarship:



Willis H. Carrier Scholarship

Luna Marouf, mechanical engineering, York University and Noah Kolkhorst, mechanical engineering, North Carolina State University, are the recipients of the Willis H. Carrier Scholarship, established by the Carrier Corp. in memory of its founder, who installed the world’s first scientifically designed air-conditioning system.

Reuben Trane Scholarship (Awarded over 2 years)

Eliza Imbrie, mechanical engineering, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee; Maxwell Mamishev, electrical engineering, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; and Nathaniel Siegler, architectural engineering, Illinois Institute of Technology, are recipients of the Reuben Trane Scholarship, which was established by the Trane Co. in memory of its founder, an innovative engineer, inventor and business executive who held 28 patents.

Gordon V. R. Holness Engineering Scholarship

Nolan Van Waus, mechanical engineering, Iowa State University, is the recipient of the Gordon V. R. Holness Engineering Scholarship, named in honor of ASHRAE Presidential Member Gordon V.R. Holness, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, Life Member, who served as the Society’s president from 2009-2010.

Ronald P. Vallort Scholarship

Amelia Stacey, mechanical engineering, University of California, Berkeley, is the recipient of the Ronald P. Vallort Scholarship, named in honor of ASHRAE Presidential Member Ronald P. Vallort, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, who served as the Society’s president from 2004-2005.

The following award provides a $7,750 scholarship:

Charles E. Henck Scholarship

Jana Tebroski, engineering, Pennsylvania State University, is the recipient of the Charles E. Henck Scholarship, which recognizes students within the geographical area of ASHRAE Region III (Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, DC).

The following awards provides $5,000 scholarships:

Engineering Technology Scholarship

Mathew Lynch, Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Technology, George Brown College, is the recipient of the Engineering Technology Scholarship, which recognizes students pursuing either a bachelor’s or associate degree in a course of study traditionally preparatory for the HVAC&R profession.

Lynn G. Bellenger Engineering Scholarship

Genevieve Beirne, mechanical engineering, University of Toronto, is the recipient of the Lynn G. Bellenger Engineering Scholarship, which recognizes female undergraduate engineering students and is named in memory of the Society’s first female president who served from 2010-2011.

Frank M. Coda Scholarship

Sundaram, mechanical engineering, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the Frank M. Coda Scholarship, created in memory of ASHRAE’s former executive vice president, who served from 1981–2004.

Alwin B. Newton Scholarship

Akshat Bhatt, mechanical & automotive engineering, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the Alwin B. Newton Scholarship, named for an industry pioneer and ASHRAE Fellow who was granted 219 patents.

Duane Hanson Scholarship

Andrew Martin, mechanical engineering, University of California, is the recipient of the Duane Hanson Scholarship, established by Gayner Engineers and named for the company’s former president.

Prem Jain Scholarship

Peh Kyung Kit, mechanical engineering, Universi Malaya, is the recipient of the Prem Jain Scholarship, created by Dr. Prem Jain, Life Member of ASHRAE, founder of ASHRAE’s India Chapter-at-Large and ISHRAE.

Legacy Scholarship

Madison Deck, mechanical engineering, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, is the recipient of the Legacy Scholarship, which recognizes engineering or pre-engineering students pursuing a Bachelor of Science or Engineering degree in HVAC&R-related fields.

General Scholarship

Gavin Smarkusky, architectural engineering, Pennsylvania State University and Xie Jingxuan, building science & engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, are the recipients of a General Scholarship.

Trustees General Scholarship

The Trustees General Scholarship was created by the Scholarship Trustees to be divided amongst multiple awardees at their discretion. The recipients are as follows:

Usman Pranto, mechanical engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology

Keerat Singh, mechanical & automotive engineering, Delhi Technological University

Zoe Weeks, mechanical engineering, Purdue University, Northwest

Esther Osho, mechanical engineering, University of Lagos

Olawale Odetola, mechanical engineering, University of Lagos, Akoka

Yohanes Amenu, mechanical engineering, refrigeration & air conditioning, Accra Technical University

William P. Chapman Scholarship

Daniela Ramirez, mechanical engineering, Lipscomb University, is the recipient of the William P. Chapman Scholarship. Chapman served as Society president from 1976-1977.

David C. J. Peters Scholarship

Eric Fort, architectural engineering, University of Cincinnati, is the recipient of the David C. J. Peters Scholarship, created by Southland Industries to honor Peters, an advocate for recruiting quality.

Rusty & Debbie Hoffman Family Scholarship

Judy Hassanien, mechanical engineering, The British University in Egypt, is the recipient of the Rusty & Debbie Hoffman Family Scholarship, which recognizes undergraduate students pursuing degrees in engineering and architecture.

Donald Brady Scholarship

Daniel Byler, mechanical engineering, North Carolina State University, is the recipient of the Donald Brady Scholarship, which recognizes students pursuing an undergraduate mechanical or architectural engineering degree at select North Carolina universities.

ASHRAE Region IV Benny Bootle Scholarship

Preston (Gage) Lambeth, mechanical engineering, North Carolina State University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region IV Benny Bootle Scholarship, named for a former Region IV chair and ASHRAE Board member.

James R. Bullock, Jr. Scholarship

Yufei Lan, building sciences and engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, is the recipient of the James R. Bullock, Jr. Scholarship, named in memory of Bullock, P.E., Life Member and former president of Environmental Air Systems Inc.

ASHRAE St. Louis Chapter & Kirk T. Mescher Memorial Scholarship

Ella Karantounis, mechanical engineering, Clemson University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE St. Louis Chapter & Kirk T. Mescher Memorial Scholarship, named in memory of former ASHRAE Board Member, and innovative engineer at CM Engineering.

The following awards provides $3,000 scholarships:

ASHRAE Johnstown J. Thomas and Linda Sobieski Scholarship

Abubaker Siddique, mechanical engineering, Capital University of Science and Technology, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Johnstown J. Thomas and Linda Sobieski Scholarship, named in memory of former ASHRAE board member and innovative engineer at CM Engineering.

Donald E. Nichols Scholarship

John Mark Beach, mechanical engineering, Tennessee Technological University, is the recipient of the Donald E. Nichols Scholarship, named for a former ASHRAE vice president.

ASHRAE Houston Chapter RO Hunton Scholarship

Stella Sage, electrical and computer engineering, Baylor University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Houston Chapter RO Hunton Scholarship.

Region I Setty Family Foundation Scholarship

Eden Gray, engineering, Dartmouth College and Kelly Roff, mechanical engineering, Manhattan University, are the recipients of the ASHRAE Region I Setty Family Foundation Scholarship named in honor of Boggarm Setty, Fellow ASHRAE, Life Member.

Region III Setty Family Foundation Scholarship

Jackson Sharp, mechanical engineering, Pennsylvania State University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region III Setty Family Foundation Scholarship.

Region VIII Scholarship

Andrew Butler, mechanical engineering, Oklahoma State University, Tulsa, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region VIII Scholarship.

New Jersey Chapter Scholarship

Matthew Barbera, mechanical engineering, Clemson University, is the recipient of the New Jersey Chapter Scholarship.

Minnesota Chapter Peter Potvin Scholarship

Miguel Ladino Ladino, mechanical engineering, Minnesota State University, Mankato, is the recipient of the Minnesota Chapter Peter Potvin Scholarship.

Central New York Chapter King-Traugott Scholarship

Landon Barner, mechanical & nuclear engineering (dual major), Kansas State University, is the recipient of the Central New York Chapter King-Traugott Scholarship.

Henry Adams Scholarship

Progga Rahman, mechanical engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, is the recipient of the Henry Adams Scholarship established by Henry Adams, Inc. in memory of its founder, a charter member and sixth president of ASHRAE’S predecessor society, ASHVE, established in 1899.

Freshman Engineering Scholarship

Ashley Camp, mechanical engineering, Iowa State University, is the recipient of the Freshman Engineering Scholarship.

High School Senior Scholarship

The High School Senior Scholarship recognizes high school graduates entering engineering programs in college. The recipients are as follows:

Giovan Roura, mechanical engineering, Purdue University

Levi Bush, mechanical engineering, University of Maryland

Caden Upton, mechanical engineering, University of Florida

Judah Myers, architectural engineering, Kansas State University

The ASHRAE Society Scholarship program’s two previous application deadlines, May 1 and December 1, have been consolidated into one single deadline, April 1.

For more information on ASHRAE scholarships, eligibility requirements, and application materials, visit ashrae.org/scholarships or contact [email protected].