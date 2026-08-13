Houzz Opens 2027 Scholarship Applications for Construction and Skilled Trades Students

Houzz Inc. is accepting applications for its annual Houzz Scholarship Program, which will award five $2,500 scholarships to students preparing for careers in construction and design. The program is part of Houzz’s broader effort to support the next generation of industry professionals through financial assistance, technology and educational resources.

The 2027 scholarships are available in five categories: Women in Architecture, Residential Design, Sustainable Residential Design, Residential Construction Management and Skilled Trades. Students studying interior design, construction, architecture, landscape architecture, architectural engineering and the skilled trades are encouraged to apply.

Scholarships Target Key Construction and Design Career Paths

Applicants must submit a brief essay about the design and architecture influences that have shaped their interests. They also create a Houzz professional student profile where they can showcase their work and connect with more than three million active professionals worldwide.

The application deadline for the 2027 scholarships is March 31, 2027.

“The future of construction and design depends on the next generation of talented professionals entering the industry with the skills and confidence to lead," said Liza Hausman, Vice President of Industry Marketing at Houzz. "As AI continues to transform the way projects are developed, managed and delivered, it's important that students have opportunities to build both practical experience and fluency with the technology shaping the industry. Through the Houzz Scholarship and Houzz Pro for Students programs, we're helping prepare tomorrow's professionals for successful careers.”

2026 Winners Represent Broad Range of Career Paths

The 2026 scholarship recipients represented several areas of the residential construction and design industry:

Women in Architecture: Gwen Fazio , architecture and urban planning, University of Michigan

, architecture and urban planning, University of Michigan Residential Design: Syania Brown , interior design, The University of Georgia

, interior design, The University of Georgia Sustainable Residential Design: Victoria Olaleye , architecture, Louisiana State University

, architecture, Louisiana State University Residential Construction Management: Adam Walker , construction management, National American University

, construction management, National American University Skilled Trades: Cameron Chadwick, carpentry, Pine Technical and Community College

Houzz Pro Adds Hands-On Technology Training

Students can also build practical technology skills through Houzz Pro for Students. The program provides students enrolled in residential construction and design-related academic programs with a free one-year subscription to Houzz Pro, an AI-powered platform for builders, remodelers and designers.

Students can gain experience with tools including Takeoffs, Estimates, Proposals, 3D Floor Plans and Mood Boards. The experience is intended to help students develop software skills they can apply as they enter the construction and design workforce.

Houzz Pro for Students is currently available in the US, with programs tailored to interior design, construction management and architecture students.

Learn more and apply at houzz.com/scholarships.