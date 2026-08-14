LIXIL, Tools & Tiaras Give Young Women Hands-On Look at Plumbing Careers
Key Highlights
- Hands-on plumbing: Teen girls tackled real-world kitchen and bath design challenges
- Women in the trades: Industry professionals provided mentorship and career exposure
- Workforce shortage: The U.S. could face 550,000 unfilled plumbing jobs by 2027
NEW YORK, NY — LIXIL hosted campers from Tools & Tiaras Summer Camp at its LIXIL Water Experience Center in New York City for a hands-on plumbing workshop designed to introduce teen girls to careers in the skilled trades.
Developed in partnership with the nonprofit founded by tradeswoman and advocate Judaline Cassidy, the workshop combined kitchen and bath design challenges with mentorship from plumbers, designers and other industry professionals.
The event comes as the plumbing industry faces a growing workforce shortage. According to LIXIL’s Blocked Pipes: The Economic Consequences of Skilled Worker Shortages, the United States could face approximately 550,000 unfilled plumbing jobs by 2027. Adding just 16,400 plumbers could generate nearly $3 billion in economic activity and save an estimated $1.27 billion annually in plumbing-related costs.
Design Challenges Put Plumbing Skills Into Practice
During the workshop, campers worked in teams using tablets to complete a series of kitchen and bath design challenges. With guidance from plumbers, designers and other industry professionals, they selected plumbing fixtures and fittings for real-world applications.
The participants also explored products and technologies throughout the LIXIL Water Experience Center, giving them a closer look at the equipment and innovations used across the plumbing and water industries.
"Watching these young women approach each challenge with curiosity, creativity, and confidence was incredibly inspiring," said Amie Milano, Leader, Client & Customer Experience at LIXIL. "When women account for just 2.1% of plumbers in the US, creating opportunities like this is essential. By giving young women hands-on exposure, we're helping them discover a career that blends creativity, innovation, and technical expertise while making a real difference in people's everyday lives."
Mentorship Highlights Opportunities for Women in Plumbing
The workshop concluded with each team presenting its work to an all-female jury. The panel included designers Faten Baassiri, Susann Eva Goerg, Jenny Peysin and Julie Schuster, along with Jeannette Long, Leader, Plumber Engagement at LIXIL.
The jury evaluated the presentations based on communication, teamwork and how effectively each team addressed its client's requirements. Team B was selected as the winner for its exceptional communication, teamwork and ability to fulfill—and exceed—the client's expectations.
The workshop provided campers with an opportunity to see how plumbing careers can combine technical knowledge, design, problem-solving and direct customer impact while connecting them with women working in the industry.