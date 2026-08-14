LIXIL, Tools & Tiaras Give Young Women Hands-On Look at Plumbing Careers

NEW YORK, NY — LIXIL hosted campers from Tools & Tiaras Summer Camp at its LIXIL Water Experience Center in New York City for a hands-on plumbing workshop designed to introduce teen girls to careers in the skilled trades.

Developed in partnership with the nonprofit founded by tradeswoman and advocate Judaline Cassidy, the workshop combined kitchen and bath design challenges with mentorship from plumbers, designers and other industry professionals.

The event comes as the plumbing industry faces a growing workforce shortage. According to LIXIL’s Blocked Pipes: The Economic Consequences of Skilled Worker Shortages, the United States could face approximately 550,000 unfilled plumbing jobs by 2027. Adding just 16,400 plumbers could generate nearly $3 billion in economic activity and save an estimated $1.27 billion annually in plumbing-related costs.

Design Challenges Put Plumbing Skills Into Practice

During the workshop, campers worked in teams using tablets to complete a series of kitchen and bath design challenges. With guidance from plumbers, designers and other industry professionals, they selected plumbing fixtures and fittings for real-world applications.

The participants also explored products and technologies throughout the LIXIL Water Experience Center, giving them a closer look at the equipment and innovations used across the plumbing and water industries.