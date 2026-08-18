Tom Milligan Joins Bring Back the Trades Board of Directors

RYE, NH — Bring Back the Trades (BBTT), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on addressing the skilled workforce gap, has appointed Tom Milligan to its Board of Directors.

Milligan is Owner and President of Daniels Electric Corporation (DEC), a second-generation, full-service electrical contracting company based in Gilford, New Hampshire. He joins the BBTT board with experience spanning electrical contracting, business management and workforce development, including the creation of a state-accredited electrical apprenticeship school and continuing education center.

Contractor Builds Training Pipeline From Within

Milligan grew up in a blue-collar family with deep roots in the trades and around the family business. He graduated from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, concentrating in finance.

He joined Daniels Electric full-time in 2006 and became a Founding Principal of Metro North Electric, LLC, DEC’s sister company, in 2014. Milligan was named President of DEC in 2020, and under his leadership, the company doubled its revenue by 2025.

Most recently, Milligan founded the Gerard T. Milligan Electrical Training Academy in honor of DEC’s founder. The Academy is a state-accredited electrical apprenticeship school and continuing education center serving employees of Daniels Electric and Metro North Electric.

Training Experience Adds Perspective to BBTT Board

Steve Turner, Founder and CEO of Bring Back the Trades, said Milligan’s experience building the Academy was a key reason for bringing him onto the board.

"Tom didn't wait for someone else to solve the pipeline problem—he built a school and named it after his father," said Turner. "He's got a trades background, a business education, and he built a training program from scratch. We're excited to have that mix on the board."

Milligan has seen skilled labor shortages firsthand on his own jobsites. He said those experiences helped drive his decision to establish the Academy and expand access to training.

Milligan Focuses on Earlier Trade Exposure

"Young people need easier access to training and better information about what a trades career can bring to their lives," said Milligan. "Bring Back the Trades is getting in front of kids before they've written off the trades as a real career option. I want to help them reach more of those kids, faster."

Milligan and his wife, Lauren, Owner of Backdrop Interior Design, live in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region with their three children. Outside of work, the family spends time attending their children’s sporting events, golfing and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee.

To learn more, visit bringbackthetrades.org.