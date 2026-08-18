NTI Houston Adds 232 New HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical Technicians to Workforce

Savanna Bluff, a recent NTI Houston plumbing graduate, entered the program after spending years in the restaurant industry and deciding to pursue a more stable career in the skilled trades.

"I was really nervous coming here as a female in a mostly male dominated field. But once I got here, it really just, it felt right and it felt like home,” said Savanna Bluff, recent NTI Houston Plumbing Graduate. “I've enjoyed my time here. I've enjoyed working with my hands and I've enjoyed the people. I've met so many friends and I've been able to network and really see that plumbing has so many different options for me.”

Bluff graduated as a certified plumbing technician after completing her training at NTI Houston.

Hands-On Training Targets Contractor Workforce Needs

"These graduates represent exactly what NTI Houston is built for, and we’re proud to prepare people with the skills and confidence to launch careers in trades where demand continues to grow," said Dexter Bethers, Campus Director, National Technical Institute Houston Northwest. "Every class that comes through these doors impresses me with their commitment and growth, and knowing that employers are eager to hire them makes each graduation one of the most rewarding days of the year."

The graduates enter the Houston market as contractors and other employers continue to report difficulty filling skilled craft positions. Surveys by national contractor associations consistently show that 70% to 80% of firms report challenges filling hourly craft positions.

NTI Facilities Mirror Real-World Jobsite Conditions

NTI’s Jersey Village Northwest Campus serves students throughout Northwest Houston, while the Clear Lake/Pearland Southeast Campus provides trade training for residents in Southeast Houston.

Both campuses feature hands-on labs equipped with professional tools and industry-standard equipment designed to replicate field conditions. NTI also offers flexible scheduling, with weekday classes available from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM and Saturday classes at both campuses.

Students can complete certification programs through in-person or hybrid learning in 12 to 16 weeks, with new classes beginning each month. Each graduate is paired with a personal Career Services Advisor who helps connect them with local hiring partners.

Tyrone Hunter, an NTI Houston plumbing graduate, said the hands-on approach and support from instructors helped change his career outlook.

“Walking through that door that day, like, literally changes, changes everything. Within my first week here, I felt like I was related to the family here. It really changed my life around. People here actually care,” said Hunter. “They are willing to go the extra mile, hands-on with everything that they do here. Honestly, I would advise anybody who really wants to come to a trade school NTI would definitely be the place. They're hands-on with your practical, your everything academics, and just consider yourself to be family as well."

To learn more visit www.ntitraining.com.