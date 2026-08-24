Be Pro Be Proud Expands Skilled Trades Workforce Initiative to South Dakota

“South Dakota’s students deserve the chance to see these professions firsthand and understand the many opportunities right in their own backyard,” said Andrew Parker, Executive Director of Be Pro Be Proud. “These professions can build the next generation of fortune creators. We’re proud to bring that message to South Dakota alongside the organizations and industry leaders who helped make this happen.”

The program uses its Mobile Workshop to give students access to interactive experiences and immersive hands-on simulators representing more than 16 skilled professions across construction, manufacturing, transportation and utilities.

Career demonstrations include welding, computer numerical control (CNC) operation, diesel technology, electrical work, utility linework, robotics and commercial truck driving.

Hands-On Experiences Connect Students With Career Paths

The Mobile Workshop is designed to introduce students to technical careers they may not have previously considered. The program then connects students with education and training opportunities, industry partners and prospective employers to help them turn that initial interest into a potential career path.

For South Dakota employers, the program also provides another avenue for reaching students before they enter the workforce and building awareness of the technical skills needed across the state's construction and related industries.

February Visit Demonstrated Workforce Impact

The decision to establish the program in South Dakota followed the response to the Mobile Workshop’s February visit.

“When the Mobile Workshop came to the Capitol in February, a teacher came to us in tears. Two of her students were on the verge of dropping out, but by the time they walked off that Mobile Workshop, they’d signed up for a CDL course and committed to finishing high school,” said Darin Howie, President of the South Dakota Home Builders Association. “That’s why we wanted to bring this program to South Dakota permanently. This program truly affects families’ lives and ensures we can fill the large pipeline of jobs needed to grow our state’s economy.”

The experience illustrates the program’s focus on connecting career exploration with concrete next steps, including technical education, training and employment opportunities.

South Dakota Becomes 10th State In Network

South Dakota joins Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas as states participating in Be Pro Be Proud.

The expansion gives South Dakota students another pathway to explore construction and other technical careers while giving employers, educators and industry organizations a platform for strengthening the skilled trades pipeline.

To learn more visit beprobeproud.org.