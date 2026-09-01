Lowe’s Foundation Launches National Coalition to Train 1 Million Skilled Trades Workers

MOORESVILLE, NC — The Lowe’s Foundation has launched the Building Futures Skilled Trades Coalition, a national workforce initiative bringing together more than 75 educators, businesses, workforce organizations, industry vendors and other stakeholders to help train and develop one million people for skilled trades careers by 2035.

The cross-sector coalition includes corporate leaders such as NVIDIA, AT&T, Bank of America, Carrier, General Motors, DEWALT, Carhartt and Duke Energy, along with organizations including the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), and SkillsUSA.

The initiative comes as retirements, infrastructure investment and demand for skilled services continue to put pressure on the US workforce. According to the Department of Education, an estimated 2.1 million skilled trades jobs could go unfilled by 2030, potentially resulting in economic losses of up to $1 trillion annually.

Coalition Targets Every Stage Of The Trades Pipeline

Rather than focusing solely on recruiting workers, the Building Futures Skilled Trades Coalition will address the full workforce pipeline, from initial awareness and recruitment through training, credentialing, employment and career advancement.

The coalition has established three primary goals: changing perceptions of skilled trades careers, investing in and scaling proven training and credentialing solutions, and developing shared measures to track progress from training through employment.

For contractors and other skilled-trades employers, the effort is intended to create stronger connections between training providers and businesses while expanding the pool of qualified workers entering in-demand occupations.

“The next industrial revolution won’t be built by algorithms alone. It will be built by the millions of skilled trade professionals who power, connect and move this country forward,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO. “For nearly four years, our foundation’s sole focus has been helping thousands of people enter the skilled trades by investing in America’s most innovative workforce training programs. Today through this coalition, we are answering the call from hundreds of existing partners to lead an even larger unified national effort that will redefine what’s possible when leaders from different sectors rally behind a common purpose.”

Training Programs Will Be Built To Scale

The coalition builds on the Lowe’s Foundation’s existing workforce investments, including its Gable Grants program. Launched in 2023, the program has grown into an ecosystem of 73 community colleges and nonprofits scaling skilled trades training programs across 30 states.

The foundation recently expanded its mission to train and develop 250,000 tradespeople by 2035 through a $250 million investment. The new coalition expands that workforce effort by connecting organizations across industries and creating opportunities to share approaches that can be adopted beyond individual training programs.

Members will develop case studies, pilot programs, playbooks and other resources informed by labor-market data and employer needs. The goal is to help training organizations and employers identify effective approaches without having to develop workforce solutions independently.

Employers Will Help Shape Workforce Solutions

The coalition also aims to strengthen the connection between training programs and the companies that ultimately employ skilled trades professionals.

"As AI and other emerging technologies become more deeply embedded in everyday life, the resilient broadband networks that underpin them will be more important than ever—and those networks can't be built or maintained without skilled workers," said AT&T Chairman and CEO John Stankey. "As the largest union employer in our industry, we have a firsthand view of the opportunities these jobs create for individuals, families and communities. We're proud to join this coalition to help more people prepare for and pursue the good-paying, rewarding careers that will power America's connected future."

“We are helping create opportunities for more skilled trades careers to build the talent needed to strengthen local economies and help drive American prosperity and competitiveness,” said Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America.

"Skilled trades professionals keep our world running. Carrier is committed to helping develop the workforce needed for the future through training, education and partnerships,” said David Gitlin, Chairman and CEO of Carrier. “We are proud to join the Building Futures Skilled Trades Coalition and support its efforts to strengthen America's skilled trades workforce."

"America’s future depends on a strong pipeline of skilled workers, and no single company can meet that need alone,” said Harry Sideris, President and CEO of Duke Energy. “By working together across industries, we can create more pathways into rewarding careers, strengthen our communities, and build the workforce needed to support the nation’s growing infrastructure and energy needs."

Skilled Trades Coalition Spans Multiple Industries

The coalition is designed to address workforce needs that extend beyond construction and traditional skilled trades. Its participating organizations represent construction, automotive manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, technology and financial services.

That cross-industry approach reflects the increasingly interconnected demand for skilled workers as companies invest in infrastructure, manufacturing capacity, energy systems and technology.

“NAHB is proud to be a founding member of the Building Futures Skilled Trades coalition,” said Jim Tobin, President and CEO of the National Association of Home Builders. “A skilled, capable workforce is critical to meeting our nation's housing needs. Our collective commitment to invest in the next generation of skilled trade professionals will help strengthen the workforce pipeline, transform lives and build communities.”

The coalition expects to announce additional members, commitments and progress updates as broader implementation gets underway.

To learn more visit LowesFoundation.org/coalition.