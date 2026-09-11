CTE Students Turn 1976 Ford F-350 Into Ultimate Trades Toolbox

Northern Tool Chief Commercial Officersaid the project is intended to give students both practical skills and greater exposure to careers in the trades.

“No one company can solve the skilled trades gap alone, but together we can give young people a much clearer view of the incredible opportunities waiting for them,” said Crowson. “We’re proud to bring together some of the best brands and people in the industry for Build IV—not to build this for the students, but to give them the tools, expertise and opportunity to build it themselves.”

Industry Mentors Add Automotive and Fabrication Experience

Students will work with build mentor Keaton Lee, a custom painter and builder, throughout the project.

“This is going to be an amazing experience for the students,” said Lee. “I’m excited to get to work with this group and provide them with knowledge that will change their lives.”

Einspahr Ford in Brookings, South Dakota, is also participating. Ford technicians and other automotive experts from the dealership will work with students to understand the F-350, diagnose problems and gain exposure to professional automotive repair.

The dealership will also help students interested in automotive careers explore potential pathways beyond the Build, including opportunities to continue learning about the industry.

Professional Tools Will Remain With the School

Northern Tool + Equipment is partnering with DEWALT to equip the school shop with thousands of dollars’ worth of professional-grade tools. The equipment is intended to support students during the Build and continue benefiting the program after the project is completed.

“The future of the skilled trades depends on giving young people the tools, experiences and exposure to see what’s possible,” said J. Brooke Roberts, President of Farm & Hardware DEWALT. “Build IV does exactly that. We’re proud to put professional-grade DEWALT tools in these students’ hands—tools that deliver end-to-end solutions, safety with the highest performance, and increased productivity on the jobsite—while connecting them with industry expertise and providing an experience that could help shape their future.”

House of Kolor will also help reopen the school’s shuttered paint booth and provide paint for the project.

“We’re honored to support students learning the trades through Northern Tool + Equipment’s project transforming this vehicle,” said Tony D’Acquisto, Vice President of Marketing for Sherwin-Williams. “We’re celebrating the 70th anniversary of House of Kolor this year, and we’ve talked a lot about the brand’s legacy in custom color. I can think of no better way to honor and continue that legacy than by inspiring the next generation of auto enthusiasts and painters.”

1976 Ford F-350 Will Showcase Trades Skills

Once completed, the F-350 will become “America’s Ultimate Trades Toolbox™,” with its utility compartments and bed used to showcase tools, craftsmanship and different skilled-trade career pathways.

“This Student Build is proof that the future of the automotive aftermarket and trades is in good hands. I’m proud to showcase what these students will build, and I’m excited for the industry to see their talent at the 2027 SEMA Show,” said Joe Escobar, SEMA’s Recognition Program Manager.

Monthly Updates Will Follow the Student Build

Northern Tool will document the students’ progress through monthly updates on its YouTube channel and social media platforms. The series will be hosted by Jesse James Dupree, lead singer of Jackyl, entrepreneur and trades enthusiast.

Build IV will also become an eight-episode television series on RACER Network, premiering in October 2027. It is the fourth student Build organized by Northern Tool + Equipment and the second consecutive year that the students’ journey will be documented as a television series.