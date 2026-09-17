NCCER Launches CraftPro Online Training for Construction Contractors

ALACHUA, Fla. — The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) announced the release of CraftPro®, an online craft training platform designed to help contractors train and upskill their teams without the cost of an onsite trainer or the need to pull workers off the jobsite.

The self-paced platform allows contractors to select targeted training based on the specific skills their employees need. The launch comes as contractors continue to face workforce shortages and high project backlogs, making it more difficult to find qualified workers and dedicate time to training.

Research has linked craft training to increased productivity, reduced rework and lower employee turnover. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), lack of training is also the leading cause of jobsite injuries.

“The workforce shortage is an industry-wide issue, but the real challenges are felt by individual contractors as they see fewer qualified candidates applying to open positions. They must be able to build better teams,” said Boyd Worsham, NCCER President and CEO. “CraftPro will allow more companies to invest in their people through self-guided learning and shape the skilled workforce their company needs for the specific types of work they perform.”

Self-Paced Training Fits Contractor Schedules

CraftPro courses are self-paced and mobile-friendly, allowing employees to complete training when their schedules permit and from wherever they are working.

Instructional videos in English and Spanish are delivered by industry experts and cover challenging concepts while demonstrating hands-on skills for key competencies. The format gives contractors an alternative to traditional training approaches that can require workers to leave the field for extended periods.

Courses also include interactive activities designed to reinforce technical knowledge, recommendations for experiential skills practice and self-review quizzes. The quizzes help learners confirm their understanding of course concepts while preparing for course tests.

Course Content Covers Multiple Construction Crafts

CraftPro provides contractors with a library of craft-specific courses so they can select training based on the work their employees perform.

The initial release includes a complete offering of electrical and pipefitting courses, along with a range of concrete, carpentry and drywall courses. Additional courses are planned for release in the coming months.

Additional crafts and courses covering other key construction disciplines are also under development.

Performance Evaluations Connect Training to Field Skills

The platform includes performance evaluations that allow contractors to assess changes in employee field performance following training.

The combination of online instruction, knowledge checks, recommended experiential practice and performance evaluations is designed to connect training content with the skills workers need in the field.

By allowing contractors to select specific courses and train employees on a self-guided schedule, CraftPro provides a training option for companies that need to develop workforce skills while maintaining jobsite productivity.

Learn more about NCCER’s CraftPro at www.Craft.Pro.