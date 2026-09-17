NTI Adds Data Center Training to Phoenix Trade School Program

PHOENIX, AZ — National Technical Institute (NTI), a state-approved trade school, is launching a new Data Center Technician program at its Phoenix campus to prepare workers for data center installation, construction, maintenance and facility operations.

Enrollment is open for the 64-hour program, with the first classes scheduled to begin Nov. 18. The program combines classroom and laboratory instruction and is designed to give students a focused path into the expanding data center workforce.

Industry Partnership Shapes Data Center Training

Data center construction is driving strong demand for skilled workers. Associated Builders and Contractors projects that 349,000 new construction positions will be needed by the end of 2026.

NTI developed the program in collaboration with a national data center installation and technology solutions company. The partnership builds on an existing relationship in which the company has hired graduates from NTI’s Houston campus.

Every graduate who completes the Data Center Technician program receives a guaranteed interview with NTI’s data center partner for positions in the Central Arizona area. Graduates willing to relocate may also have access to positions at locations across the company’s nationwide network.

“The data center industry is reshaping Phoenix, and the workforce needs to keep pace with that growth," said Rick Jackson, COO, National Technical Institute. "NTI's job is to make sure people in this community have access to the training they need to compete for those careers. This program is a direct investment in our students and in the future of this city."

64 Hours of Classroom and Laboratory Instruction

The Data Center Technician program includes 64 hours of combined classroom and laboratory instruction at NTI’s Phoenix campus. Students attend two four-hour evening sessions each week on Wednesdays and Fridays and can complete the program in approximately two months.

NTI instructors deliver the program with guidance and hands-on assistance from the partner company’s training team. The industry input is intended to align the training with the skills and knowledge required for data center work.

The curriculum covers both sides of the data center workforce, giving graduates preparation for installation and construction work as well as maintenance and operations after facilities become operational.

“NTI has always believed that great training should lead directly to a great job, and this program is proof of that," said Ryan Woodward, CEO, National Technical Institute. "Trade education is evolving and NTI is evolving with it. The data center industry is where we are planting our next flag, and we are committed to being the best at training people for it."

NTI plans to expand the Data Center Technician program to its Nevada and Texas campuses following state approvals. The Phoenix launch is intended to serve as the first step toward a broader talent pipeline for the data center industry.

For more information visit: www.ntitraining.com.