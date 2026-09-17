Be Pro Be Proud Launches 10th Anniversary Mobile Workshop Tour
Key Highlights
- More Than 16 Technical Careers: The Mobile Workshop uses immersive simulators to introduce students to occupations across construction, manufacturing, transportation and utilities
- 10 Stops Across Eight States: A $500,000 Meta investment supports the 10-stop anniversary tour, expanding Be Pro Be Proud’s reach beyond its existing statewide programs
- Nearly 70,000 Students Reached: Meta and Be Pro Be Proud have introduced nearly 70,000 students to technical workforce opportunities since 2023
LITTLE ROCK, AR — Be Pro Be Proud and Meta announced a 10th Anniversary Mobile Workshop Tour across America, beginning in Texas, the newest state to join Be Pro Be Proud's National Network. Supported by Meta's $500,000 investment, the tour will introduce young people to high-demand, high-wage technical professions and the pathways they provide.
Through Meta's $500,000 gift, the Mobile Workshop will make 10 stops across Alabama, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. The effort began this week in Coppell with the debut of Be Pro Be Proud Texas, the third statewide initiative launched with leadership support from Meta, following successful statewide programs in Tennessee and New Mexico.
Together, Meta and Be Pro Be Proud have introduced nearly 70,000 students to technical workforce opportunities since 2023. The nationwide initiative builds on that momentum, expanding access to additional regions across the country, with fall stop locations and event details to be announced in the coming weeks.
"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, there's no better gift than the opportunity to reach even more students," said Andrew Parker, Executive Director of Be Pro Be Proud. "We're incredibly grateful to Meta for helping us connect more young people with rewarding career pathways that can have a lasting impact on their lives, families and communities. Every student deserves the chance to explore these professions and see what's possible for their future."
Mobile Workshop Provides Hands-On Career Exposure
The Be Pro Be Proud Mobile Workshop features immersive simulators that allow participants to explore more than 16 high-demand occupations across construction, manufacturing, transportation and utilities. Each stop is tailored to regional workforce needs and brings together students, families, educators and industry partners to raise awareness of local career pathways.
The mobile format gives students an opportunity to experience technical occupations before choosing an education or training path. For contractors and other employers facing workforce shortages, the program provides an early connection between students and the skilled careers available in their communities.
Meta Investment Connects Skilled Trades to Infrastructure Growth
The partnership is part of Meta’s broader investment in workforce development, including the recently launched America’s Workforce Academy, which expands access to training and career opportunities in high-demand skilled trade professions. Be Pro Be Proud supports that effort by introducing students to these careers early and helping them understand the education and training pathways available to pursue them.
"America's AI future depends on the electricians, welders and heavy equipment operators who build the infrastructure behind it," said Tara Tenorio, Community Engagement Manager at Meta. "As Meta invests in the data centers that power AI and digital connectivity, the need for a highly skilled workforce continues to grow. Our partnership with Be Pro Be Proud helps young people see these careers as a path to a stable, in-demand future and gives our communities the workforce to build what’s next."
The connection between infrastructure investment and skilled-trades employment is particularly relevant as construction, manufacturing, utilities and transportation projects require workers with specialized technical skills. The Mobile Workshop is designed to make those career options more visible to students while connecting them with local workforce-development resources.
Additional fall locations and event details will be announced in the coming weeks.
To learn more visit beprobeproud.org.