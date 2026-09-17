Be Pro Be Proud Launches 10th Anniversary Mobile Workshop Tour

LITTLE ROCK, AR — Be Pro Be Proud and Meta announced a 10th Anniversary Mobile Workshop Tour across America, beginning in Texas, the newest state to join Be Pro Be Proud's National Network. Supported by Meta's $500,000 investment, the tour will introduce young people to high-demand, high-wage technical professions and the pathways they provide.

Through Meta's $500,000 gift, the Mobile Workshop will make 10 stops across Alabama, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. The effort began this week in Coppell with the debut of Be Pro Be Proud Texas, the third statewide initiative launched with leadership support from Meta, following successful statewide programs in Tennessee and New Mexico.

Together, Meta and Be Pro Be Proud have introduced nearly 70,000 students to technical workforce opportunities since 2023. The nationwide initiative builds on that momentum, expanding access to additional regions across the country, with fall stop locations and event details to be announced in the coming weeks.

"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, there's no better gift than the opportunity to reach even more students," said Andrew Parker, Executive Director of Be Pro Be Proud. "We're incredibly grateful to Meta for helping us connect more young people with rewarding career pathways that can have a lasting impact on their lives, families and communities. Every student deserves the chance to explore these professions and see what's possible for their future."

Mobile Workshop Provides Hands-On Career Exposure

The Be Pro Be Proud Mobile Workshop features immersive simulators that allow participants to explore more than 16 high-demand occupations across construction, manufacturing, transportation and utilities. Each stop is tailored to regional workforce needs and brings together students, families, educators and industry partners to raise awareness of local career pathways.