Bring Back the Trades Skills Expo Draws More Than 3,000 Students and Job Seekers

RYE, NH — Bring Back the Trades (BBTT) has sold out tickets to its 2026 Massachusetts Skills Expo, with more than 3,000 students and job seekers expected to attend Oct. 29 at the Royal Plaza Trade Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Presented by F.W. Webb Company, the event marks the second year BBTT has brought the Skills Expo to Massachusetts and the first time the event has sold out at the venue.

"The response has been incredible," said Steve Turner, founder and chief executive officer of Bring Back the Trades. "Moving the event to a weekday was something teachers asked us for last year, and it opened the door for so many to access the event via field trips this year."

Hands-On Activities Put Trades Skills Into Practice

Exhibitors will bring a range of hands-on activities to the event, giving students and job seekers opportunities to experience skilled-trades work rather than simply learn about it.