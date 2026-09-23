Bring Back the Trades Skills Expo Draws More Than 3,000 Students and Job Seekers
Key Highlights
- 3,000+ Attendees Expected: The sold-out Massachusetts Skills Expo will connect students and job seekers with employers, training organizations and skilled-trades career opportunities
- Hands-On Trades Experience: Attendees can try pipe work, electrical wiring, welding simulations, wall construction and other activities that demonstrate what skilled-trades work looks like in practice
- Multiple Career Paths on Display: Exhibitors will showcase opportunities spanning plumbing, electrical, welding, construction, utilities, manufacturing, equipment and technical training
RYE, NH — Bring Back the Trades (BBTT) has sold out tickets to its 2026 Massachusetts Skills Expo, with more than 3,000 students and job seekers expected to attend Oct. 29 at the Royal Plaza Trade Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts.
Presented by F.W. Webb Company, the event marks the second year BBTT has brought the Skills Expo to Massachusetts and the first time the event has sold out at the venue.
"The response has been incredible," said Steve Turner, founder and chief executive officer of Bring Back the Trades. "Moving the event to a weekday was something teachers asked us for last year, and it opened the door for so many to access the event via field trips this year."
Hands-On Activities Put Trades Skills Into Practice
Exhibitors will bring a range of hands-on activities to the event, giving students and job seekers opportunities to experience skilled-trades work rather than simply learn about it.
Activities will include virtual reality welding simulations and hands-on electrical work, including stripping wire, making a splice and wiring a receptacle or switch.
Attendees also can work with pipe using roll grooving, press fittings and real drill bits and holesaws. A mini wall-building station will allow students to construct a small wall, while a physical skills challenge area will feature a pull-up bar, cornhole and strength testing.
Interactive Exhibits Span Multiple Skilled Trades
Additional exhibits will include a submarine-building video game and VR activity, a valve assembly matching challenge, tire repair demonstrations, tool and safety gear try-on stations, a career simulator, hands-on portable lab equipment and giveaways throughout the event.
The range of activities is designed to expose attendees to the different types of work available across the skilled trades, including careers that combine technical knowledge, physical skills, equipment operation and problem-solving.
Industry Employers and Training Programs Join Expo
Exhibitors confirmed for this year's event include F.W. Webb Company, Casella Waste, Eastern Propane & Oil, W. L. French Excavating Corporation, Timberland PRO, Milwaukee Tool, Kinross Nevada, MA Army National Guard, New England Institute of Technology, ARMI BioFab USA, Cranes101, Fraser Engineering Company, IBEW Local 93, MEI Industrial Solutions, Utility Contractors' Association of New England and others.
The participating companies and organizations represent a range of construction, manufacturing, utilities, energy, equipment, training and other skilled-trades career paths.
F.W. Webb Returns as Title Sponsor
F.W. Webb Company returns as title sponsor after supporting Bring Back the Trades Skills Expos for multiple years, as well as the organization's research efforts.
"Supporting an event like this lines up directly with what we care about as a company—building the next generation of skilled tradespeople," said Sean Davis, vice president ofmarketing at F.W. Webb Company. "If even a handful of these kids leave here thinking about the trades differently, we've done our job."
Exhibitor Opportunities Remain Open Through September
While tickets for the 2026 Massachusetts Skills Expo are sold out, exhibitor opportunities remain available through the end of September.
Businesses interested in exhibiting can contact Bring Back the Trades at [email protected].