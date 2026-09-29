Plumbing Skills Take Center Stage at WorldSkills Competition

Data Centers, Renovation and Infrastructure Increase Demand for Skilled Trades

“The escalating skilled labor shortage poses a direct risk to our business, and our ongoing investment in addressing it is vital to ensuring the long-term resilience of our business and the wider sector,” said Erin McCusker, Chief Impact Officer at LIXIL. “Our purpose of making better homes a reality everywhere relies closely on the women and men who build and maintain our communities. Without a network of professionals to implement these modern systems at scale, we cannot advance our Impact Strategy goals in Water Conservation or Global Sanitation and Hygiene. By championing vocational training and opening the trades to underrepresented demographics, we are activating our Diversity and Inclusion commitments and ensuring LIXIL’s innovations reach society to drive meaningful change.”

The need for skilled workers is particularly evident as construction expands across infrastructure, renovation and energy-related projects. In Europe, an estimated 3 million additional trained professionals will be needed by 2030 to meet climate and renovation targets across a broad range of trades, technical fields and industrial roles.

Germany alone is expected to face a shortage of 60,000 plumbers by 2030 as the country works toward the objectives established in its new heating laws.

Workforce Shortages Are Creating Project Bottlenecks Worldwide

Labor shortages are not limited to Europe. In Australia, an estimated 83,000-worker trade deficit, including nearly 12,000 plumbers, is contributing to housing delays and putting pressure on the country’s target of building 1.2 million new homes.

Japan faces a similar demographic challenge. Workers age 55 and older account for more than 35% of the country’s construction workforce, while workers younger than 29 represent just 11%. At the same time, Japan’s domestic renovation and retrofitting market is projected to reach 9.2 trillion yen by 2040.

In the United States, LIXIL’s “Blocked Pipes” economic study, conducted by John Dunham & Associates, projected a shortfall of 550,000 unfilled plumbing positions by 2027. The study also found that plumbing services are essential to 519 of 544 US industry sectors, including healthcare, aerospace and manufacturing.

With approximately 90% of plumbing-related spending currently tied to new construction, the study noted that resources for everyday maintenance and infrastructure upgrades are becoming increasingly stretched.

Training Access Remains a Major Workforce Challenge

LIXIL also points to gaps in vocational training and credentials as another barrier to expanding the skilled-trades workforce.

In China, the host country for this year’s WorldSkills Competition, the State Council has introduced a guideline aimed at providing skills training to more than 30 million people by 2027 to meet demand for talent in modern manufacturing and key technical sectors.

In Europe, just 39.5% of adults participate in training each year, compared with the European Union’s target of 60% by 2030.

Across developing ASEAN markets, fewer than 25% of active trade workers hold formal credentials, according to LIXIL. The company said the credentials gap can slow construction productivity and delay sanitation and infrastructure projects, making expanded access to standardized technical and vocational education and training programs important to workforce development.