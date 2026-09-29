Plumbing Skills Take Center Stage at WorldSkills Competition
Key Highlights
- Plumbing workforce shortages are becoming a global infrastructure issue: LIXIL cites major labor gaps in the US, Europe, Australia and Japan
- Training is central to expanding the skilled workforce: LIXIL’s GROHE GIVE and TradeUp programs provide plumbing training and help bring new workers into the trade
- WorldSkills puts technical skills in the spotlight: The Shanghai competition showcased young plumbers from around the world, including US apprentice Charles Goede, who earned a Medal for Excellence
TOKYO, JAPAN — The 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, held Sept. 22–27, brought together 1,400 competitors from 68 countries and regions across 64 skill competitions, showcasing the next generation of skilled trade professionals. As the Global Industry Partner of WorldSkills International, LIXIL sponsored the Plumbing and Heating competition and supplied GROHE fittings and fixtures for competitors.
The event also highlighted a growing workforce challenge facing the construction and infrastructure industries: demand for skilled professionals is increasing as communities expand and transition toward greener infrastructure, while the available talent pipeline remains constrained.
Young Plumbers Demonstrate Skills on Global Stage
The Plumbing and Heating competition provided competitors with an opportunity to demonstrate their technical skills using GROHE fittings and fixtures.
Matthias Steiner captured the gold medal in the Plumbing and Heating Skill. Representing the United States, Charles Goede, a 20-year-old plumbing apprentice from Connecticut, earned a Medal for Excellence for his performance.
LIXIL also recognized global winner Yuhao Fu and Japan’s representative Hayato Ikari in the Wall and Floor Tiling Skill. The competition reflects the 35-year legacy of the INAX Institute of the Tiling Arts in Japan.
Data Centers, Renovation and Infrastructure Increase Demand for Skilled Trades
“The escalating skilled labor shortage poses a direct risk to our business, and our ongoing investment in addressing it is vital to ensuring the long-term resilience of our business and the wider sector,” said Erin McCusker, Chief Impact Officer at LIXIL. “Our purpose of making better homes a reality everywhere relies closely on the women and men who build and maintain our communities. Without a network of professionals to implement these modern systems at scale, we cannot advance our Impact Strategy goals in Water Conservation or Global Sanitation and Hygiene. By championing vocational training and opening the trades to underrepresented demographics, we are activating our Diversity and Inclusion commitments and ensuring LIXIL’s innovations reach society to drive meaningful change.”
The need for skilled workers is particularly evident as construction expands across infrastructure, renovation and energy-related projects. In Europe, an estimated 3 million additional trained professionals will be needed by 2030 to meet climate and renovation targets across a broad range of trades, technical fields and industrial roles.
Germany alone is expected to face a shortage of 60,000 plumbers by 2030 as the country works toward the objectives established in its new heating laws.
Workforce Shortages Are Creating Project Bottlenecks Worldwide
Labor shortages are not limited to Europe. In Australia, an estimated 83,000-worker trade deficit, including nearly 12,000 plumbers, is contributing to housing delays and putting pressure on the country’s target of building 1.2 million new homes.
Japan faces a similar demographic challenge. Workers age 55 and older account for more than 35% of the country’s construction workforce, while workers younger than 29 represent just 11%. At the same time, Japan’s domestic renovation and retrofitting market is projected to reach 9.2 trillion yen by 2040.
In the United States, LIXIL’s “Blocked Pipes” economic study, conducted by John Dunham & Associates, projected a shortfall of 550,000 unfilled plumbing positions by 2027. The study also found that plumbing services are essential to 519 of 544 US industry sectors, including healthcare, aerospace and manufacturing.
With approximately 90% of plumbing-related spending currently tied to new construction, the study noted that resources for everyday maintenance and infrastructure upgrades are becoming increasingly stretched.
Training Access Remains a Major Workforce Challenge
LIXIL also points to gaps in vocational training and credentials as another barrier to expanding the skilled-trades workforce.
In China, the host country for this year’s WorldSkills Competition, the State Council has introduced a guideline aimed at providing skills training to more than 30 million people by 2027 to meet demand for talent in modern manufacturing and key technical sectors.
In Europe, just 39.5% of adults participate in training each year, compared with the European Union’s target of 60% by 2030.
Across developing ASEAN markets, fewer than 25% of active trade workers hold formal credentials, according to LIXIL. The company said the credentials gap can slow construction productivity and delay sanitation and infrastructure projects, making expanded access to standardized technical and vocational education and training programs important to workforce development.
LIXIL Expands Plumbing Training Programs
LIXIL is addressing the workforce challenge through several training and workforce-development programs.
In Europe, the GROHE Installer Vocational Training and Education (GIVE) program establishes modern plumbing training facilities and trains more than 2,500 installers annually. In the Americas, LIXIL’s TradeUp initiative is designed to attract and support new demographics entering the plumbing profession.
These programs complement LIXIL’s broader involvement with WorldSkills and its efforts to expand access to vocational training.
David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills International stated: “The global shortage of skilled labor presents a critical challenge for sustainable infrastructure. LIXIL and its GROHE brand have played a vital role alongside WorldSkills in empowering young plumbers and raising vocational standards worldwide. Looking ahead to WorldSkills Aichi 2028, we anticipate working closely with LIXIL, the Japanese industry, and government partners to showcase the transformative power of skills on the global stage.”
WorldSkills Aichi 2028 Connects Trades to LIXIL’s Japanese Roots
The WorldSkills flag will next pass to Japan and the host prefecture of Aichi for the 49th WorldSkills Competition in November 2028.
The event has particular significance for LIXIL because Aichi is home to Tokoname, a pottery-producing town where LIXIL’s founding brand, INAX, was established in 1924 to produce ceramic tiles and terracotta.
LIXIL said its participation in WorldSkills Aichi 2028 will build on that century-long legacy of Japanese craftsmanship while continuing its efforts to support vocational training, expand the skilled-trades workforce and prepare professionals to build and maintain infrastructure in communities worldwide.
To learn more about WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 visit worldskills2026.com.
To learn more about LIXIL’s Skilled Trades Initiatives visit newsroom.lixil.com/future-skills-campaign-page.