NTI Graduates 180 HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical Technicians in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV — National Technical Institute (NTI), a state-approved vocational trade school founded in 2003, graduated 180 students from its Las Vegas campus Sept. 21 after students completed hands-on HVAC, plumbing and electrical installations as part of their final weeks of training.

The graduating class included 92 HVAC technicians, 48 plumbing technicians and 40 electrical technicians. Rather than limiting their final training to classroom and laboratory exercises, students put their skills to work helping remodel NTI’s new campus building.

Students Complete Real Campus Installations

HVAC students installed mini-split systems in the administrative offices, giving them experience applying their technical training in a working environment.

Electrical students wired conduit and electrical boxes to provide power to the campus ice machine and the plumbing lab’s water heaters. The completed installation now serves the NTI campus.

The electrical class also recorded some of the highest final exam scores in the Las Vegas program’s history.

Graduates Highlight Hands-On Training

Students said NTI’s combination of hands-on training and accelerated programs helped prepare them for careers in the skilled trades.

“I chose NTI for its high job placement stats and hands-on training that would take years of field experience to obtain. I'm choosing the career of electrician for its inarguably necessary work in this age as well as the consistent work and high pay that enables a more free life and ability to provide for family and community around me,” said Michael Hobbs, Electrical Graduate, National Technical Institute Las Vegas. “The investment in myself at this school will change my life in a meaningful way.”

“I decided to choose NTI because of their fast programs. That is the first thing I noticed. I also noticed their fusion programs because I am currently working. My training so far is going really well,” said Kemarui Brass, Plumbing Graduate, National Technical Institute Las Vegas.

“I am learning a lot of stuff. If you ask questions, the instructors will help you. They are very knowledgeable at what they do. They are even willing to stay and help you with things if you need extra practice.”

Graduates Enter a Growing Skilled-Trades Workforce

Seventeen members of the graduating class secured jobs with regional employers before completing their coursework, providing an early indication of demand for newly trained technicians.

A 2026 JLL industry report cited an estimate that 2.1 million skilled-trades jobs in the United States could go unfilled by 2030, with potential economic losses reaching $1 trillion annually.

NTI’s Career Services Department works with local hiring partners to connect graduates with employment opportunities throughout the Las Vegas region. Services include job placement support, resume preparation and targeted employer outreach.

Training Mirrors Real Field Conditions

“The talent and dedication this class brought every single day gives me complete confidence they are going to make an immediate impact on the Las Vegas community,” said Randy Nichols, Campus Director, National Technical Institute Las Vegas. “These men and women are walking into a workforce that needs them, and the skills, work ethic and professionalism they have built here at NTI make them exactly the kind of tradespeople Nevada communities deserve.”

NTI’s Las Vegas campus serves students throughout the greater Las Vegas region with training labs equipped with professional tools and industry-standard equipment designed to mirror field conditions.

The school offers flexible scheduling for students who are working while completing their training. Classes are available during the day and evening on weekdays, with Saturday classes also offered at the campus.

NTI offers certification programs through in-person and hybrid learning formats that can be completed in 12 to 16 weeks, with new classes starting each month.

Learn more at www.ntitraining.com.