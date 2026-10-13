Watts Celebrates Learning Center Anniversary With Focus on Plumbing Workforce

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — Watts welcomed plumbing students from Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School to its North Andover facility on Oct. 7 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Watts Works Learning Center and highlight career opportunities in the skilled trades.

The visit gave students a firsthand look at the training center and the role hands-on experience plays in a plumbing career. Students toured the facility and heard from Watts leadership, including the company’s CEO and COO, who welcomed the group and discussed the importance of attracting the next generation to the trades.

Students Get Hands-On Experience With Backflow Prevention

Presentations covered plumbing career opportunities, the importance of backflow prevention and other industry topics. Students then put their skills to the test in an interactive demonstration, disassembling and reassembling backflow preventers to gain practical experience with equipment used in the plumbing industry.

An interactive quiz and student prizes provided another opportunity to reinforce what they had learned and engage with the Watts team.

Learning Center Marks a Decade of Trade Education

For the past decade, the Watts Works Learning Center has served as a hub for education and hands-on training. Hosting students for the anniversary gave Watts an opportunity to recognize the facility’s milestone while introducing future tradespeople to the plumbing industry and potential career paths.

Equipment Donations Extend Training to Campus

As part of its continued investment in trade education, Watts announced plans to donate Haws hydration stations and a Powers IntelliStation 2 digital mixing valve to Essex Tech. Plumbing students will have the opportunity to install the equipment on their own campus under supervision, extending their hands-on learning beyond the Watts facility.

To learn more visit www.watts.com.