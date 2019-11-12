Nexstar Network Heads Down Under

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA — Master Trainer Bobby Hamilton brought Nexstar’s popular Sewer Sales and Service System training to Wollongong and Sydney, respectively, in an extended multi-company training venture that lasted from September 27-October 12, 2019. Curran Plumbing, Network Plumbing, J&T Dale Plumbing, and Fluid Plumbing were in attendance.

Curran Plumbing hosted Sewer Sales in Wallongong, the third-largest city in New South Wales. Set close to the coast, Curran Plumbing is a standout company in an area with many one-truck shops.

“Sewers in Australia are exactly the same as they are in the U.S.” says Bobby. “The needs there are similar – you see the same issues with customers, technologies, and pricing. Curran has placed a huge emphasis on company culture and employee satisfaction, and they’re doing a great job with recruiting young people. I was the oldest person in the room!”

Sid Curran says, “The training performed onsite was so beneficial, as we could have our entire company – installers, service techs, and admin – participate. This has helped bring our team closer together; Bobby empowered everyone. It’s helped us encourage team members to see their roles as careers rather than a job, giving them the ability to seek other roles and positions within the company.”

In Sydney, Australia’s largest city, Network Plumbing hosted Nexstar’s Service System training. Bobby reports that the company boasts a warehouse big enough to park all trucks inside, and trucks are stocked by the warehouse crew each morning.

Team member Brendan McMahon says, “This training helped a lot, as I’m usually someone who asks a lot of questions. The technique I’ll be applying immediately is changing my view from a dollar perspective to one that suits clients’ needs.”

“Network Plumbing has a great group of people,” Bobby says. “Our training can be easily applied in Australia. Companies that are using processes from us are seeing some huge successes.”