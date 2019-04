PHC Calendar of Training and Industry Events

Are you looking to expand your knowledge and/or sharpen your skills in a particular area of plumbing, piping, HVAC or hydronics? Do you have certification requirements you need to meet? Here is a list of upcoming industry education and training events (updated for April).

APRIL 2019

1-4

HPC 2019 National Home Performance Conference and Trade Show, Chicago; Home Performance Coalition

1-4

AGC Annual Convention, Denver; Associated General Contractors

3-4

QSC Front Line Service Training, Sacramento, Calif.; Quality Service Contractors

4

MCA of Chicago Tech Day, Mokena, Ill.; Mechanical Contractors Association of Chicago

7-11

MCAA Institute for Project Management Class 73, Week 1, Austin, Texas; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

8-12

MCAA Institute for Project Management Class 74, Week 1, Austin, Texas; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

8-14

BAUMA: Trade Fair for Construction, Building Material and Mining Machines and Construction Vehicles and Equipment, Munich, Germany

9-12

PHCC West 2019 Convention & Trade Show, Honolulu; Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors of California

11-13

Oregon PHCC State Convention, Sunriver, Ore.

16

PHCC Alameda and Contra Costa Trade Show, Pleasanton, Calif.

16-18

International Roundtable, Orlando, Fla.; Service Roundtable/Service National Alliance

18

Georgia Annual PHCC Expo, Marrietta, Ga.

23-24

ACCA Residential HVAC Design for Quality Installation, Arlington, Va.; Air Conditioning Contractors of America

23-26

ACCA Light Commercial HVAC Design for Quality Installation, Arlington, Va.; Air Conditioning Contractors of America

24

Free webinar: Contract Bonding 1.0, online; Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors — National Association

24-25

WQA Aquatech, Las Vegas; Water Quality Association

25

National Plumbers’ Day, nationwide

25

Take Your Child to Work Day, nationwide

25

Tennessee PHCC Annual Convention and Trade Show, Knoxville, Tenn.

25-26

2019 NJ/PA PHCC Convention & Trade Show, Atlantic City, N.J.

28-30

NCPWB Technical Conference, Longboat Key, Fla.; National Certified Pipe Welding Bureau

MAY 2019

1

PHCC Educational Foundation scholarship deadline; Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors — National Association

1-3

MCAA Fabrication Conference, Los Angeles.; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

3-4

QSC Front Line Service Training, Houston; Quality Service Contractors

6-8

AHRI 2019 Spring Meeting, Baltimore; Air-Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration Institute

6-10

Construction Safety Week, nationwide; The Construction Industry Safety group/Incident and Injury Free CEO Forum

6-10

National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, nationwide; U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration

7-8

PHCC Legislative Conference, Washington; Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors — National Association

7-9

MCAA National Issues Conference, Washington; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

8

MCA Chiller School, Pipefitters Local Union 597 Training Facility, Mokena, Ill.; MCA of Chicago

15-16

QSC Front Line Service Training, Edison, N.J.; Quality Service Contractors

19-22

Eastern Energy Expo, Hershey, Pa.; Oil & Energy Service Professionals, Atlantic Region Energy Expo and Pennsylvania Petroleum Association

JUNE 2019

9-12

AWWA Annual Conference and Exposition, Denver; American Water Works Association

17-20

NFPA Conference & Expo, San Antonio; National Fire Protection Association

18-19

QSC Service Manager Training Workshop, Sacramento, Calif.; Quality Service Contractors

19-22

Eastern Energy Expo, Hershey, Pa.; Oil & Energy Service Professionals, Atlantic Region Energy Expo and Pennsylvania Petroleum Association

24-26

Women in the Mechanical Industry Conference, Rosemont, Ill.; Mechanical Contractors Association of America/ Mechanical Service Contractors of America

24-28

National Leadership and Skills Conference, Louisville, Ky.; SkillsUSA

JULY 2019

11

National Standard Plumbing Code Public Hearing, Altantic City, N.J.

AUGUST 2019

1

PHCC National Awards nomination deadline; Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors — National Association

5

PHCC Col. George D. Scott Award nomination deadline; Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors — National Association

12-15

ACEEE 2019 Summer Study on Energy Efficiency in Industry, Portland, Ore.; American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy

SEPTEMBER 2019

17-19

ACCA Residential HVAC Design for Quality Installation, Arlington, Va.; Air Conditioning Contractors of America

18-20

CCA 2019 Fall Meeting, Denver; Construction Contractors of America

19-21

MCAA’s GreatFutures Forum, Washington, D.C.; Mechanical Contractors Association of America

21

National Tradesmen Day, nationwide; Irwin Tools

20-22

NAWIC Annual Conference, Atlanta; National Association of Women in Construction

22-26

IAPMO 2019 Annual Education and Business Conference, Reno, Nev.; International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials

22-26

ASSE 2019 International Annual Meeting, Reno, Nev.; American Society of Sanitary Engineering

OCTOBER 2019

1-31

Careers in Construction Month, nationwide; National Center for Construction Education & Research/Build Your Future

2-4

PHCC CONNECT 2019, Indianapolis; Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors — National Association

3-4

EPIC 2019, Las Vegas; Electric & Gas Industries Association

6-8

PPFA 2019 Fall Meeting, Hilton Head, S.C.; Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association

8-10

Groundbreak 2019 Construction Conference, Phoenix; Procore Technologies

13-16

MSCA CONNECT Annual Education Conference, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Mechanical Service Contractors of America

15-17

2019 National Conference on Energy Efficiency as a Resource, Minneapolis; American Council for an Energy Efficiency Economy

20-23

SMACNA Annual Convention, Austin, Texas; Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association

24-27

ASPE 2019 Technical Symposium, Pittsburgh; American Society of Plumbing Engineers

NOVEMBER 2019

4-7

PMI Conference, St. Pete Beach, Fla.; Plumbing Manufacturers International

12-14

ACCA Residential HVAC Design for Quality Installation, Arlington, Va.; Air Conditioning Contractors of America

18-21

Autodesk University 2019, Las Vegas; Autodesk

20-22

Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, Atlanta; U.S. Green Building Council

DECEMBER 2019

7-10

HARDI Annual Conference, New Orleans; Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Distributors International