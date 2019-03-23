Rinnai Announces Partnership with Folds of Honor to Fund Trade School Scholarships

Rinnai America Corp. is announcing a partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization founded by Major Dan Rooney, a fighter pilot with the Air Force Reserves, that will fund trade school scholarships for the families and children of fallen or disabled military service members.

For every Rinnai tankless water heater sold in 2019, Rinnai will make a contribution to Folds of Honor to fund trade school scholarships. Rinnai has guaranteed a commitment to fund 50 scholarships for a total of $250,000 and is providing its trade and distribution partners, as well as employees, the opportunity to participate by funding additional scholarships.

“Rinnai not only is committed to enhancing lives by changing the way water is heated but also is committed to supporting our industry and our country,” said Frank Windsor, president, Rinnai America Corp. “With this new partnership it is our goal to support the families of the men and women who have served in the military, as well as support our trade by encouraging students to pursue vocational degrees.”

The labor shortage continues to rise in the United States. This is especially true for the plumbing industry. By taking a stand to fund trade school scholarships through Folds of Honor, Rinnai is pledging to do its part to help eliminate the skills gap and strengthen the future of the industry.

“I am proud and honored to partner with Rinnai, specifically focusing on scholarships for the trades,” said Rooney. “Working together, we can empower the dreams of the families and children impacted by the ultimate sacrifice of service.”

For more information about Rinnai’s partnership with Folds of Honor and how dealers can get involved, visit rinnai.us/FoldsOfHonor.