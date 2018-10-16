ServiceTitan Partners with LinkedIn to Create Culture of Learning

GLENDALE, CA - ServiceTitan, the leading enterprise software for residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services business in the U.S., has partnered with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional social network, to build an employee learning program that fuels ServiceTitan’s growth and enriches its culture of individual development.

“We are a high-performing, high-growing tech company,” ServiceTitan Director of L&D Naphtali Bryant said. “So, we need to make sure that the learning we provide meets the needs of our employees. And LinkedIn Learning was the number-one solution for that.”

The LinkedIn Learning program provides ServiceTitan employees with more than 10,000 video-based business, tech, and creative courses. The courses are accessible in multiple formats and on multiple devices and teach essential skills and concepts that are immediately applicable.

“Everything is going to continue to evolve, and those opportunities and challenges that are required to deliver on our mission are going to be far more complex and difficult,” ServiceTitan Co-Founder and CEO Ara Mahdessian said. “And the only way to make that happen is by investing very heavily in continuous learning and development.”

ServiceTitan plans to scale from 286 employees at the start of 2018 to more than 550 by the end of the year. That growth demands quick upskilling from existing employees and rapid onboarding from new hires in order to continue to provide industry-leading software and customer experience.

So far, 100 percent of ServiceTitan’s employees have taken advantage of the LinkedIn learning program. The average ServiceTitan employee watches five LinkedIn Learning videos a month, far exceeding the industry average.

“LinkedIn Learning has really helped me with my transition from individual contributor to manager, mostly because it's a really great set of tools to allow me to focus on any individual area that I feel I may not be the strongest at,” said Casey Hackett, manager of customer success. “It's really been a huge asset to me to feel like I'm really stepping into my own as a manager of people.”