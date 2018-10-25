SJE Rhombus Holds First Advanced Training

DETROIT LAKES, MN – SJE Rhombus held its first advanced training Oct. 16 - 17 at corporate headquarters in Detroit Lakes, MN. This follow-up course to the standard training was targeted to customers who had more advanced controls knowledge. OEMs, distributors, and reps had the opportunity to get an in-depth look at how SJE Rhombus products work.

“Advanced training was designed to push our customers’ comfort levels with controls,” Jeremy Drinkwine, Program Manager-Custom Panels, said. “The goal was to create a hands-on experience where the attendee wired and trouble-shot a relay logic panel in a controlled environment.”

Class topics included units of electricity, motor basics, panel characteristics, level sensing, schematics, VFDs, and pump controllers. Compared to the standard training, there was more hands-on wiring and troubleshooting focus.

“From standard to advanced training, the biggest difference is the hands-on,” Drinkwine said. “For our advanced training, we had a total of 4 hours of hands-on training available, with 3 hours for building/troubleshooting and 1 hour for controllers.”

Attendees used their new knowledge in a friendly panel wiring competition. Teams of two competed in wiring a single-phase relay logic duplex panel. They were graded on assembly time and accuracy. Jason Genagon and Joel Boyer won first place, each receiving a $50 VISA gift card. John Davis and Ben Bright won second, each receiving a $25 VISA gift card.

Attendees also got the chance to experience some of the area’s local culture during their visit. Dinners at local establishments provided a fun chance to get to know everyone in a more relaxed environment.

Altogether, the two-day training served to build relationships and give the attendees more confidence when handling or talking about SJE Rhombus products.

“We sincerely want the attendees to have a different level of confidence when they leave, so that they can accomplish more when they are out in the field,” Tim Callander, Regional Sales Manager, said.

SJE Rhombus is a 100% employee-owned, privately held company. To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com.