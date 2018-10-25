Menu
A group shot of the attendees at SJE Rhombus' first advanced training.
Training

SJE Rhombus Holds First Advanced Training

OEMs, distributors, reps gain gain product knowledge and valuable experience.

DETROIT LAKES, MN – SJE Rhombus held its first advanced training Oct. 16 - 17 at corporate headquarters in Detroit Lakes, MN. This follow-up course to the standard training was targeted to customers who had more advanced controls knowledge. OEMs, distributors, and reps had the opportunity to get an in-depth look at how SJE Rhombus products work.

“Advanced training was designed to push our customers’ comfort levels with controls,” Jeremy Drinkwine, Program Manager-Custom Panels, said. “The goal was to create a hands-on experience where the attendee wired and trouble-shot a relay logic panel in a controlled environment.”

Class topics included units of electricity, motor basics, panel characteristics, level sensing, schematics, VFDs, and pump controllers. Compared to the standard training, there was more hands-on wiring and troubleshooting focus.

“From standard to advanced training, the biggest difference is the hands-on,” Drinkwine said. “For our advanced training, we had a total of 4 hours of hands-on training available, with 3 hours for building/troubleshooting and 1 hour for controllers.”

Attendees used their new knowledge in a friendly panel wiring competition. Teams of two competed in wiring a single-phase relay logic duplex panel. They were graded on assembly time and accuracy. Jason Genagon and Joel Boyer won first place, each receiving a $50 VISA gift card. John Davis and Ben Bright won second, each receiving a $25 VISA gift card.

Attendees also got the chance to experience some of the area’s local culture during their visit. Dinners at local establishments provided a fun chance to get to know everyone in a more relaxed environment.

Altogether, the two-day training served to build relationships and give the attendees more confidence when handling or talking about SJE Rhombus products.

“We sincerely want the attendees to have a different level of confidence when they leave, so that they can accomplish more when they are out in the field,” Tim Callander, Regional Sales Manager, said.

SJE Rhombus is a 100% employee-owned, privately held company. To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com.

TAGS: Training Opportunities Hydronics Systems
