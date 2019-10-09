Watts Extends eLearning Program

Watts recently announced the launch of its newly-enhanced Watts Works Online eLearning system—now open to all contractors, engineers, and wholesalers. Through Watts Works Online, users can access convenient online training on the products and solutions from all Watts brands. “Our 10-minute product training modules have already been taken several thousand times,” said Greg Gyorda, Watts Director of Customer & Employee Training.

Effective immediately, contractors, engineers, and wholesalers can go to www.watts.com/WattsWorksOnline and learn more about Watts Works Online. With the launch of the newly-enhanced eLearning system, customers will be able to:

Assign learning modules to staff / employees and track their ongoing progress

Create learning plans to develop specialized product knowledge

Track their own personal training history

As a bonus, contractors, engineers, and wholesalers can earn tokens when they successfully complete any of the Watts Works Online training modules. Tokens can be redeemed for a wide selection of Watts lifestyle merchandise. For more information about Watts Works Online eLearning, go to www.watts.com/WattsWorksOnline.