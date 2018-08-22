Wolverine Partners with mikeroweWORKS Foundation

ROCKFORD, MI — This Labor Day, Wolverine – a maker of quality boots for over 135 years – is supporting the next generation of skilled tradesmen and women through a partnership with mikeroweWORKS to launch a limited-edition 1000 Mile boot featuring red, white and blue details to salute the contributions of America’s skilled workers. From August 28 through September 4, 2018, Wolverine will donate 100% of the limited-edition boot sales to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, a non-profit organization on a mission to challenge the myths and mis-perceptions about the skilled trades and help close the skills gap.



“Wolverine exists to support people who forge their own path, and our relationship with the mikeroweWORKS Foundation highlights our commitment to skilled workers who stop at nothing to build the future they want,” said Andrew Shripka, vice president of marketing for Wolverine brand. “Mike Rowe is a true champion for those in the skilled labor field and is a natural partner for this limited-edition 1000 Mile boot.”



As the CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, Mike Rowe speaks regularly about the country’s dysfunctional relationship with work and disputes the persistent belief that a four-year degree is automatically the best path for the most people. For the last five years, the mikeroweWORKS Foundation has rewarded people who demonstrate a strong work ethic and a willingness to learn a trade that is in demand through the Work Ethic Scholarship Program.



“The skills gap is real,” said Rowe, “and it’s getting wider every year. Our country is facing a growing shortage of skilled tradespeople, and mikeroweWORKS is committed to helping more people get the necessary training to fill the many positions that are currently vacant. Wolverine understands the problem better than most. Their support of mikeroweWORKS has been most welcomed, and their own commitment to skilled training is evident in every pair of 1000 milers they produce. I’m very grateful for their leadership and hopeful that more companies will follow their example."



Wolverine has donated $100,000 to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation Work Ethic Scholarship Program for the last two years, as well as rewarded every scholarship recipient a pair of Wolverine work boots to get started. The mikeroweWORKS Foundation has granted, or helped facilitated the granting of, more than $2.5 million in Work Ethic Scholarships over the last five years.



First introduced in 1914, the Wolverine 1000 Mile boot is America’s original work boot, made with a timeless pattern that is still handcrafted in the United States. The mikeroweWORKS edition boot has red, white and blue stitching on the backstay to salute the contributions of America’s skilled trade workers, as well as a mikeroweWORKS embossed leather hangtag. The boot also features a signature brown Horween leather upper and leather outsole with Goodyear Welt™ construction, allowing the boot to be re-soled for years of wear.



The mikeroweWORKS Foundation edition of the Original 1000 Mile is available exclusively on wolverine.com starting August 28 with 100% of sales from this boot donated to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation through September 4, 2018.

For more details, visit wolverine.com/heritage.