Phenix Truck & Van CEO Rick Albertini Installed as NTEA Board Chairman

I

am

thrilled

to

continue

serving

the

commercial

vehicle

community

as

NTEA

Board

chairman

and

am

looking

forward

to

working

alongside

this

year’s

Board

members,”

Albertini

said.

The NTEA Board of Directors helps guide the association’s strategy and industry initiatives, representing manufacturers, distributors and upfitters involved in the commercial vehicle sector.

Phenix Truck & Van’s Growth Mirrors Industry Evolution

Since 1978, Phenix Truck & Van has provided vocational work truck and van solutions that help fleets comply with evolving regulations and operational demands.

What began as a small, family-owned operation with fewer than 10 employees has grown into a company with more than 200 employees serving commercial fleet customers.

The company’s team of fleet upfitters works with contractors, service fleets and commercial operators to equip trucks and vans with the specialized bodies, equipment and systems needed for field work.

Longtime Industry Involvement Through NTEA

Albertini earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from California State University, Long Beach and has spent his career focused on developing practical solutions for working fleets.

In addition to his leadership role at Phenix Truck & Van, Albertini has been actively involved with NTEA, contributing to industry collaboration and helping support the development of the work truck and fleet equipment sector.

His new role as Board chairman will further expand that involvement as he works with the association’s leadership to advance the industry.

Since becoming a Board member, Albertini has been involved with the following committees:

Board Development & Recruitment Committee (Chairman)

Business Development Committee

Education Committee

Executive Committee

Finance & Investment Committee (Chairman)

Government Relations Committee

NTEA Facilities Working Group

Program & Services Working Group (Chairman)

Services Committee

2026–2027 NTEA Board

Serving on the Board’s Executive Committee are:

Chairman Rick Albertini, President & CEO, Phenix Truck & Van (Pomona, California)

First Vice Chairman TJ Blandford , CEO, Woodbine Manufacturing Co (Woodbine, Iowa)

Second Vice Chairman Joe Lewis , President/Partner, NXG Truck Bodies (Mount Pleasant, Texas)

Third Vice Chairman and Treasurer Dave Zelis , Executive Vice President, Buyers Products Company (Mentor, Ohio)

Secretary Steve Carey, President & CEO, NTEA (Farmington Hills, Michigan)

Serving on the Board as Directors are:

Tim Davison , Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Stellar Industries Inc (Garner, Iowa)

Nate Eichinger , Vice President, Final Vehicle Solutions Inc (Stow, Ohio)

Phyllis Godwin , Corporate Vice President, The Godwin Group (Dunn, North Carolina)

Todd Hudson , President, Boss Industries LLC (La Porte, Indiana)

Emily Korns , President, J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers (Somerset, Pennsylvania)

Justin Lisonbee , AVP Fleet Operations, Enterprise Fleet Management (St. Louis, Missouri)

Andy Peter , Vice-President, Meyer Truck Equipment (Evansville, Indiana)

Mike Stuckey , President, Stahl Truck Bodies (Wooster, Ohio)

Shane Woodman, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Onspot of North America Inc (North Vernon, Indiana)

To learn more about the NTEA, visit www.ntea.com.