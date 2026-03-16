Phenix Truck & Van CEO Rick Albertini Installed as NTEA Board Chairman
Key Highlights
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Industry leadership transition announced during Work Truck Week 2026 in Indianapolis.
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40-year industry veteran takes the chairman role at NTEA
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Fleet upfitting perspective brings practical contractor and service fleet experience to association leadership
NDIANAPOLIS, IN — Rick Albertini, President and CEO of Phenix Truck & Van, has been installed as the 62nd Board chairman of NTEA – The Work Truck Association. The announcement was made during Work Truck Week 2026.
Albertini accepted the position from immediate past Board chairman Ben Winter, Vice Chairman of business development at Transfer Flow.
Industry Veteran Steps Into Association Leadership
Albertini brings four decades of industry experience to the chairman role, including more than 40 years with Phenix Truck & Van, a company specializing in vocational work truck and van solutions for commercial fleets.
The NTEA Board of Directors helps guide the association’s strategy and industry initiatives, representing manufacturers, distributors and upfitters involved in the commercial vehicle sector.
Phenix Truck & Van’s Growth Mirrors Industry Evolution
Since 1978, Phenix Truck & Van has provided vocational work truck and van solutions that help fleets comply with evolving regulations and operational demands.
What began as a small, family-owned operation with fewer than 10 employees has grown into a company with more than 200 employees serving commercial fleet customers.
The company’s team of fleet upfitters works with contractors, service fleets and commercial operators to equip trucks and vans with the specialized bodies, equipment and systems needed for field work.
Longtime Industry Involvement Through NTEA
Albertini earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from California State University, Long Beach and has spent his career focused on developing practical solutions for working fleets.
In addition to his leadership role at Phenix Truck & Van, Albertini has been actively involved with NTEA, contributing to industry collaboration and helping support the development of the work truck and fleet equipment sector.
His new role as Board chairman will further expand that involvement as he works with the association’s leadership to advance the industry.
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Board Development & Recruitment Committee (Chairman)
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Business Development Committee
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Education Committee
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Executive Committee
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Finance & Investment Committee (Chairman)
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Government Relations Committee
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NTEA Facilities Working Group
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Program & Services Working Group (Chairman)
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Services Committee
2026–2027 NTEA Board
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Chairman Rick Albertini, President & CEO, Phenix Truck & Van (Pomona, California)
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First Vice Chairman TJ Blandford, CEO, Woodbine Manufacturing Co (Woodbine, Iowa)
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Second Vice Chairman Joe Lewis, President/Partner, NXG Truck Bodies (Mount Pleasant, Texas)
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Third Vice Chairman and Treasurer Dave Zelis, Executive Vice President, Buyers Products Company (Mentor, Ohio)
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Secretary Steve Carey, President & CEO, NTEA (Farmington Hills, Michigan)
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Tim Davison, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Stellar Industries Inc (Garner, Iowa)
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Nate Eichinger, Vice President, Final Vehicle Solutions Inc (Stow, Ohio)
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Phyllis Godwin, Corporate Vice President, The Godwin Group (Dunn, North Carolina)
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Todd Hudson, President, Boss Industries LLC (La Porte, Indiana)
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Emily Korns, President, J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers (Somerset, Pennsylvania)
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Justin Lisonbee, AVP Fleet Operations, Enterprise Fleet Management (St. Louis, Missouri)
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Andy Peter, Vice-President, Meyer Truck Equipment (Evansville, Indiana)
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Mike Stuckey, President, Stahl Truck Bodies (Wooster, Ohio)
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Shane Woodman, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Onspot of North America Inc (North Vernon, Indiana)
To learn more about the NTEA, visit www.ntea.com.