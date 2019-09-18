BFGoodrich to Give Free Tires to Plumbers Named 'Mario'

GREENVILLE, SC — In tribute to the most famous plumber of all time ― an iconic tradesman known and loved by generations ― BFGoodrich® Tires is giving free tires to plumbers named “Mario” in honor of National Tradesmen Day, Sept. 20.

The tongue-in-cheek tire giveaway is part of the BFGoodrich Tires Tradesmen Support Program, and a nod to the hard-working men and women who build and maintain our world on National Tradesmen Day. From Sept. 20 through Sept. 27, plumbers named Mario can visit pages.bfgoodrichtires.com/mario to be entered to win a set of four All-Terrain T/A® KO2 tires for a work vehicle, while supplies last

Not a plumber named Mario? No problem. The BFGoodrich Tires Tradesmen Support Program is open to all tradesmen and tradeswomen in the U.S. and Canada, regardless of name or trade.

The program offers significant discounts on the BFGoodrich® All-Terrain T/A® KO2 tire – ideal for work trucks, vans and SUVs that need to minimize downtime at the jobsite. Tradesmen who purchase a set of four tires are eligible for a $70 discount or a $100 discount if they are members of a partner association. The program also offers 24/7 worksite assistance, a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, and chances to win VIP experiences to BFGoodrich-affiliated races such as the SCORE Baja 1000 and the Mint 400.

Tire recipients must be able to validate that their legal first name is “Mario” and that their occupation is plumbing. Only U.S. residents are eligible. Complete terms and conditions are available at pages.bfgoodrichtires.com/mario.

The Tradesmen Support Program marks the first time a tire brand has thrown its support behind the estimated 30 million skilled trades jobs in the U.S. The program recognizes tires as an important tool and makes work easier for tradesmen and tradeswomen by reducing downtime and costs because of tire and vehicle issues. To take advantage of the program, visit www.bfgoodrichtires.com/tradesmen.