BFGoodrich Tires Launches Tradesmen Support Program

GREENVILLE, SC — BFGoodrich® Tires has launched a first-of-its-kind tradesmen support program in the U.S. for the men and women in construction, agriculture, landscaping and other trades that rely heavily on pickup trucks to get work done.

This is the first time a tire brand has launched such a program for the estimated 30 million skilled trades jobs in the U.S. The BFGoodrich® Tires Tradesmen Support Program will make work easier for tradesmen and women by reducing downtime and costs because of tire and vehicle issues.

BFGoodrich will partner with associations representing a combined 1 million tradesmen in the U.S. in 2019. Members of these trade associations will receive the following from the program:

• $100 off a set of four BFGoodrich® All-Terrain T/A® KO2® tires for association members and $70 off for non-association tradesmen and women – a substantial discount on the brand’s toughest all-terrain tire capable of handling virtually any job site.

• Roadside assistance for two years, with towing up to 150 miles.

• 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

• Chances to win VIP experiences to races such as the SCORE BAJA 1000 and the MINT 400.

BFGoodrich is working to offer the Tradesmen Support Program to associations, including the National Association of Home Builders, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Associated General Contractors of America, the National Association of Landscape Professionals, the Painting and Decorating Contractors of America, the American Quarter Horse Association and the American Subcontractors Association.

Members of partner associations receive the largest tire discount, but any tradesmen or women can take part in the program and still receive a significant discount on a set of BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A® KO2® tires and take advantage of the other benefits of the program.

“For the men and women in trades, downtime because of equipment equals lost money. Our All-Terrain KO2 tire is an essential piece of equipment that can withstand the toughest job sites,” said Jessica Parris, BFGoodrich director of consumer communications. “BFGoodrich is putting its support behind this critically important community with our Tradesmen Support Program.”

Tradesmen and women can find out if their association is offering its members the BFGoodrich® Tires Tradesmen Support Program by visiting www.bfgoodrichtires.com/tradesmen. Those who are not members of an association can still access the Tradesmen Support Program by visiting an authorized BFGoodrich® Tires dealer or going to www.bfgoodrichtires.com/tradesmen.