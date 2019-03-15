GM Launches Fleet Parts Discount Program at The Work Truck Show

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — General Motors Co. is launching an expansive initiative to help fleet managers protect the safety of their drivers, optimize vehicle performance and reliability, and support strong resale values, the company announced at NTEA’s The Work Truck Show, held March 5-8, and the largest exhibit of work trucks in North America.

Through the new GM Fleet Parts Discount Program, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers will be able to offer commercial, government and rental fleets substantial discounts on more than 450,000 GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco maintenance and repair parts.

“Fleet managers are the most sophisticated vehicle buyers in the industry,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, GM Fleet. “They have a job to do, drivers to keep safe and investments to protect. A maintenance program built around GM-designed and factory-certified parts helps address all three of these priorities. And with our new GM Fleet Parts Discount Program, we can help drive an even stronger bottom line, too.”

The GM Fleet Parts Discount Program is simple:

Any small business, commercial, government or rental customer with a GM Fleet Account Number and at least five vehicles in service is eligible.

The program is available through nearly 1,400 participating Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers across all 50 states, including more than 500 Chevrolet and GMC Business Elite dealers.

An electronic invoice system consolidates parts, labor and service information.

Most GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco parts are covered with a 24-month, unlimited miles warranty.

Discounts are based on the type of part and the size of the fleet, but can reach as much as 32 percent off the list price.

Fleets that include non-GM vehicles also can benefit from savings, because ACDelco offers parts for most makes and models.

Customers who purchase parts through GM Business Elite dealers have access to even more fleet-focused services, including:

Priority service scheduling.

Priority extended parts and service hours.

Round-the-clock towing.

Job-ready loaner vehicles.

Business financing and leasing options.

Business vehicle remarketing and no-hassle disposal.

“Our goal at GM Fleet is to provide the best product and business solutions in the industry,” said Peper. “That’s why we are expanding our truck and crossover portfolio and working so hard to deliver programs that improve every aspect of the ownership experience for fleets of all sizes.”

For more information about the GM Fleet Parts Discount Program or to locate a participating dealer, click here.