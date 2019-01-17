New Trucks and Equipment Rolling Out at The Work Truck Show 2019

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI — More than 100 companies have already announced plans to introduce new work trucks and equipment at Work Truck Week 2019.

The Work Truck Show, North America’s largest work truck event, runs March 5–8 at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Educational sessions, Green Truck Summit, Fleet Technical Congress and Manufacturer and Distributor Innovation Conference begin March 5, and the exhibit hall is open March 6–8.

Events will include the industry’s leading OEMs. Chevrolet Commercial Vehicles, Ford Commercial Vehicles, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation, Freightliner Trucks, Hino Trucks, International Truck, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc., Kenworth Truck Company, Mack Trucks Inc., Mercedes-Benz Vans, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America Inc., Nissan Commercial Vehicles, Peterbilt Motors Company, Ram Commercial, Volvo Trucks and Western Star Trucks will all exhibit at the event, with 15 of them also delivering exclusive chassis update sessions. During each update session, company representatives will provide insights into their future plans related to the work truck industry, share technical information on latest chassis specifications and designs, and review body and equipment installation options. Ford, FCCC, Freightliner, International, Mack, Mitsubishi Fuso, Nissan and Ram also scheduled press conferences at the Show.

The event includes a robust educational conference with sessions designed to help attendees improve their operations.

To help attendees plan which booths to visit, 90 exhibitors are showcasing new products online in advance of the event as part of The Work Truck Show’s exclusive New Product Spotlight and Green Product Showcase programs. Offerings range from transmissions and suspensions to trucks and bodies. They include a variety of innovative power solutions, cargo management systems and vocational equipment from snowplows to cranes. If it goes in or on a vocational truck — or helps an upfitter install equipment — you can find it at the Show. To learn more about these products, visit the featured exhibitors section of the online floorplan at worktruckshow.com/floorplan.

“Every year at The Work Truck Show, the industry’s leading manufacturers of vocational vehicles, components and equipment converge on Indianapolis to showcase their newest products and share what’s coming next,” says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. “With all the major players here, The Work Truck Show is the best place to take the pulse of the commercial vehicle community and find the equipment and education you need to continue to improve your operations.”

Show attendees will have the opportunity to check out products from 26 first-time exhibitors in a special New Exhibitor Pavilion that opens an hour before the exhibit hall on Wednesday, March 6 and Thursday, March 7. It’s located across from the Hall I exhibit hall entrance.

The Work Truck Show main exhibit floor covers more than 500,000 square feet. The event includes a robust educational conference with sessions designed to help attendees improve their operations. Anyone who works with commercial vehicles, including public and private truck fleet operators, manufacturers, dealers and equipment distributors, can find solutions to their business challenges at the Show.

For more information and to register, visit worktruckshow.com or call 800/441-6832. Join the conversation on Facebook at facebook.com/TheWorkTruckShow and Twitter at @WorkTruckShow. The official Work Truck Show, Green Truck Summit and Fleet Technical Congress hashtags are #worktrucks19, #greentrucks19 and #fleets19.