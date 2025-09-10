Karl Rove and Jim Messina to Share Bipartisan Political Outlook at Work Truck Week® 2026

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI — Attendees at Work Truck Week® 2026 will hear directly from two of the most influential political strategists of the past 25 years. Karl Rove, senior advisor to President George W. Bush, and Jim Messina, campaign manager for President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election, will take the stage together at the NTEA Annual Meeting on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Their bipartisan discussion, moderated by Rick Albertini, 2026 NTEA Convention chair and president & CEO of Phenix Truck & Van, will give fleet and work truck professionals perspective on the political climate heading into the next US elections.

“Given the current state of American politics, it can be tough to find a balanced perspective,” Albertini says. “We are giving Work Truck Week attendees the opportunity to hear about important issues from both sides. Rove and Messina will share their insider perspectives on what is happening in the country, what it means and what we can expect in the future. Along the way, they’ll also provide valuable tips about leadership, strategy and planning.”

Work Truck Week: More Than a Trade Show

Work Truck Week runs March 10–13, 2026, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. North America’s largest work truck event, it features The Work Truck Show®, Green Truck Summit, NTEA Annual Meeting, educational sessions, Ride & Drive opportunities and more. Green Truck Summit opens March 10, educational programming runs March 10–12, and exhibits are open March 11–13.

About Karl Rove