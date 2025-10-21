Work Truck Week 2026 Registration Now Live for North America’s Largest Commercial Vehicle Event

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI — Registration and housing are now open for Work Truck Week® 2026, the commercial vehicle industry’s largest annual event, taking place March 10–13, 2026, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

Produced by NTEA – The Work Truck Association, Work Truck Week brings together every segment of the commercial vehicle market for four days of training, technology, and networking. The week includes The Work Truck Show®, Green Truck Summit, the NTEA Annual Meeting, educational sessions, and the Ride & Drive experience.

Work Truck Week Marks 25 Years of Industry Leadership

Now in its 25th year, Work Truck Week continues to serve as the industry’s top destination for discovering new equipment, vehicle technology, and business solutions.

“Over the last 25 years, the industry has taken ownership of Work Truck Week and shaped it into the event it needs to be to drive business success for our exhibitors and attendees,” said Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. “There’s nowhere better to collaborate with colleagues, evaluate the latest vehicles and equipment, learn about trends and technology, and prepare for the future.”

Build Connections Across the Commercial Vehicle Ecosystem

Networking is central to the event’s appeal. Work Truck Week opens with the Opening Reception on March 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium—the first major gathering of the year for the commercial vehicle industry.

The NTEA Annual Meeting follows on March 12, featuring association updates and keynote insights from political strategists Karl Rove and Jim Messina. On March 11, attendees can join the Generation Next Leadership Workshop & Networking Reception, an interactive session focused on using improv techniques to strengthen communication and leadership skills.

Explore the Latest Vehicles, Equipment, and Tech

More than 500 companies will fill the exhibit hall and New Exhibitor Pavilion, showcasing cutting-edge work truck solutions—from advanced chassis and powertrain systems to upfitting products and digital fleet tools.

Exhibits are open March 11–13, with the New Exhibitor Pavilion spotlighting first-time participants March 11–12. The Work Truck Week Ride & Drive gives attendees hands-on experience with the newest trucks, EVs, and alternative-fuel technologies March 11–12.

Gain Insights on Emerging Technologies and Regulations

The Green Truck Summit, held March 10, provides a full day of sessions focused on sustainability and next-generation vehicle technology. Expert presenters will discuss efficiency, productivity, and emissions strategies shaping the future of work trucks.

The educational conference program runs March 10–12, featuring Special and Breakout Sessions on topics such as vehicle design and compliance, powertrain advancements, fleet management, workforce development, and government regulations.

A dozen major OEMs will present exclusive Chassis Updates, outlining 2026 vehicle changes and upfitting guidance. Registered conference attendees can access select session materials on demand after the event.

Get Support and Industry Resources

Attendees can visit NTEA Booth 3401 during exhibit hours to meet with experts on fleet operations, compliance, vehicle engineering, and market trends—and pick up a free WTW26 collectible mug.

At the nearby NTEA Partners Booth (3201), partners including Lincoln Electric, TruckScience, UniFirst, WorkTruckCert, and Work Truck Total Protect will demonstrate tools and services designed to improve business performance and customer support.

Registration Details

To register, view the full schedule, or reserve hotel accommodations, visit worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA at [email protected].

Note: this release was rewritten with help from generative AI.