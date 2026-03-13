Adrian Names Marc Jackson CEO as Company Plans Major Manufacturing Expansion

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Adrian, a market leader in cargo management solutions for commercial vans and pickup trucks, announced that Marc Jackson will succeed Don DeLong as Chief Executive Officer, marking a leadership transition that comes as the company prepares for significant operational expansion.

Jackson brings more than three decades of experience with the company. Over the years, he has held several leadership roles including Vice President of Operations, General Manager of the Kansas City facility, and most recently Chief Operating Officer.

“I’m excited to follow in Don’s footsteps and lead Adrian into its next chapter of growth,” said Jackson. “Over the next five years, we’ll focus on several initiatives to elevate the customer experience and position Adrian for long-term success, including scaling our production capacity and modernizing our company.”

Expansion Designed to Support Growing Customer Demand

Under Jackson’s leadership, Adrian will launch the largest expansion in the company’s history, with major investments aimed at increasing production and installation capacity.

The company plans to nearly double its Adrian, Michigan manufacturing facility to 245,000 square feet. Warehouse capacity will also expand significantly, growing to 87,000 square feet.

In addition, Adrian will double the size of its Kansas City installation facility to 60,000 square feet.

Capacity Investments Aim to Improve Speed and Reliability

Company leaders say the investments are designed to help Adrian meet growing demand while maintaining the speed and reliability customers expect.

By expanding production and logistics capabilities, the company expects to serve a larger customer base while continuing to deliver consistent product quality and dependable lead times.

For more information, visit Adrian.com.