Green Truck Summit to Become Future Truck Summit in 2027

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Green Truck Summit, the commercial vehicle technology conference that launches Work Truck Week®, will expand and be renamed Future Truck Summit beginning in 2027.

The event’s new direction reflects a broader focus on emerging technologies shaping the commercial vehicle industry, including evolving fuels, software, connected systems and advanced on-vehicle technology. The expanded program is being developed through a collaboration between NTEA – The Work Truck Association and NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA).

Emily Korns, NTEA Board member, Chair of NTEA’s Education Committee and President of J&J Truck Bodies and Trailers, announced the change during this year’s Green Truck Summit.

Expanding Focus Beyond Alternative Fuels

Since debuting in 2009 as a single-day program focused on hybrid trucks and alternative fuels, Green Truck Summit has steadily broadened its scope as new technologies reshape the commercial vehicle landscape.

Recent sessions have explored topics such as connected vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI) and leveraging vehicle data. As Future Truck Summit launches in 2027, the program will place greater emphasis on vehicle-specific technologies such as sensors, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), lightweight materials, advanced composites and power management.

“As we evolve the content, we are also evolving the name to reflect that the Summit has become about much more than alternative fuels,” says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. “Future Truck Summit will provide attendees with fresh perspectives and insights into rapidly changing vehicle technology, hardware and fuel types so they can successfully position their businesses to capitalize on the opportunities that will be presented over the next five years and beyond.”

Collaboration Expands Educational Opportunities

Future Truck Summit will continue to take place at JW Marriott Indianapolis on the Tuesday of Work Truck Week, the day before The Work Truck Show® exhibit hall opens.

The event will retain its traditional structure, beginning with a keynote address and general sessions in the morning followed by lunch and breakout sessions in the afternoon. With NAFA joining NTEA in program development, organizers expect a significant increase in the number of technical breakout sessions.

“The collaboration between NAFA and NTEA will result in an unmatched educational program for anyone involved in the work truck industry,” says Bill Schankel, CEO of NAFA. “Combining our fleet knowledge and experience with NTEA’s deep connections to the manufacturer and upfitter segments of the industry will enable us to create sessions that deliver cutting-edge technical information, real-world applications and actionable steps for fleet managers, upfitters, truck dealers and other commercial vehicle industry professionals.”

Work Truck Week Continues to Grow

NTEA produces Work Truck Week, held annually at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The industry event includes Green Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show®, the NTEA Annual Meeting, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive and a full educational program.

Work Truck Week 2026 runs March 10–13.

Future Truck Summit will officially debut March 9, 2027. Registration is scheduled to open this fall.

For more information, visit worktruckweek.com. For more information about NAFA, visit www.nafa.org.