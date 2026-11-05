Reading Truck Equipment and Masterack Integrate Operations

READING, PA — Reading Truck Equipment LLC and Masterack LLC, two J. B. Poindexter & Co. Inc. companies specializing in commercial vehicle upfit solutions, are integrating their operations to create one of North America's largest commercial vehicle upfit organizations.

The integration combines Masterack's cargo management solutions for commercial vans and pickup trucks with Reading Truck Equipment's nationwide network of commercial vehicle upfit, installation, parts and service locations. The combined organization will offer commercial fleets and dealers an expanded product portfolio, broader geographic coverage and support from vehicle specification through installation and ongoing service.

Combined Capabilities Expand Fleet Upfit Solutions

The integration brings together complementary product and service capabilities, giving customers access to a broader range of commercial vehicle upfit solutions through an expanded network.

Reading Truck Equipment's nationwide presence in upfit installation, parts and service complements Masterack's established cargo management offerings for vans and pickup trucks. The companies expect the combined capabilities to provide customers with greater accessibility and a more coordinated experience across the vehicle upfit process.

"Bringing Masterack and Reading Truck Equipment together represents a significant step in strengthening our position as a leader in the commercial vehicle upfit industry," said Norb Markert, Interim President of Reading Truck Equipment. "By combining our complementary capabilities, nationwide footprint and deep product expertise, we're creating an organization that delivers more value to our customers through broader solutions, greater accessibility and a better overall experience. This integration positions us to better support fleets today while continuing to invest in the innovations that will shape the future of commercial vehicle upfitting."

Masterack Brand and Customer Relationships Continue

Although the companies are integrating operations, Masterack will continue to operate under its established brand. Its product portfolio, customer relationships and reputation for quality and innovation will remain in place.

The combined organization plans to continue investing in products and capabilities designed to help commercial fleets and dealers improve operating efficiency.

BEDSLIDE Product Line Joins Combined Portfolio

As part of the integration, the organization will assume responsibility for the BEDSLIDE product line, including manufacturing, sales and customer support.

Adding BEDSLIDE expands the organization's truck and van cargo management offerings, further broadening its commercial vehicle upfit portfolio and supporting its position as a single-source provider of products and services.

Customers will continue working with their existing sales and support teams while gaining access to the combined organization's expanded products, capabilities and nationwide network.

To learn more visit www.readingtruck.com or www.masterack.com.