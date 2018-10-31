One in Two Dodge Sprinter Vans Still Have Unrepaired Airbag Recalls

Washington, DC, October 16, 2018— Almost half (46 percent) of Dodge Sprinters on the road today have an airbag recall that has yet to be repaired, according to manufacturer data. This is in comparison to about 1 in 4 vehicles across all makes and models that have open airbag recalls. These light cargo trucks, owned primarily by businesses across the U.S., put thousands of drivers and passengers at risk the longer they remain unrepaired. Nationwide, the number of unrepaired airbags remains highest in Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

When these faulty airbags deploy in the event of a crash, the Sprinter’s airbag inflator can break apart, sending shrapnel into the vehicle, causing serious injury or even death to the driver and passengers.

The Takata airbag recall affects many 2007-2009 Dodge Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles. Additional model years may be affected as new recall notices are issued – therefore, Dodge is encouraging all Dodge Sprinter owners to regularly check their VIN for open recalls at recalls.mopar.com.

Dodge dealers have launched a national campaign to make free, convenient repairs accessible to vehicle owners, who often find it more difficult to commit to repairs during normal working hours. Dodge dealers will offer extended hours to enable Sprinter owners to set up appointments without impacting their businesses, and provide mobile repairs or alternative transportation in some cases.

Dodge Sprinter owners and all commercial vehicle owners can take three easy but critical steps to get their airbags repaired for free: