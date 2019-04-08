Online Propane Autogas Map Available From PERC

WASHINGTON, DC – The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has launched an online map designed to showcase the growing number of fleets in a variety of markets that use propane autogas to fuel their trucks, vans, buses, and sedans.

The Propane Autogas Roadmap is an interactive resource, charting fleets nationwide that are succeeding with propane autogas vehicles. Participants can add a fleet to the map by visiting propane.com/autogas-roadmap and answering a few short questions about the fleet’s profile, including the number and type of vehicles, location, and years using propane autogas. Fleets can also share propane successes to further personalize their fleet’s addition to the map.

“Propane autogas is a proven, affordable, and clean alternative fuel,” said Michael Taylor, director of autogas business development for PERC. “Fleet owners who choose propane autogas vehicles should be proud of their decision to help reduce emissions while saving their business money. One way to showcase that pride is by pinning their fleet to our propane autogas roadmap.”